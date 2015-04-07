2015 IndyCar Driver Preview: Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter’s started and finished 5th in the 2002 season opening race for the new Indy Racing League - his first race in the new series. Flashing back a year, his first experience in Indy car was testing a car for Panther Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In more recent terms, Carpenter raced with Vision Racing (started by his step father Tony George) from 2005-10 after the team lost its sponsors and shut down as a result. In 2011, he moved to Sarah Fisher Racing and the No. 67 Dollar General Dallara IR07-Ilmor-Honda Indy V8 HI7R where he struggled at the road/street circuit races. The following year, Carpenter started Ed Carpenter Racing, driving the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka entry, continuing to be much more competitive on the ovals with his best finish being a 12th on at the Belle Isle circuit in Detroit. The veteran of the series and open-wheel racing continues to leave his mark on the Verizon IndyCar Series as he joins forces with Sarah Fisher Racing for 2015 and beyond.

Recapping Ed Carpenter’s 2014 season is not as difficult nor as extensive as other drivers given that he was the “oval specialist” last year, driving only at the oval events - just like he will be this year. The graph below is interesting looking since it only shows the finishes for the six races that Carpenter was at the wheel of the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing car for, as the schedule last season was made up of six oval races. The Indianapolis 500 is one that Carpenter strives to succeed in year after year, and he came quite close last May - but a spin out with James Hinchcliffe on a restart saw the 2014 dream come to an end. The disappointment was massive for Carpenter, but the next time he took to the track (Texas), he earned Ed Carpenter Racing a massive win.

With Mike Conway leaving IndyCar for World Endurance, Luca Filippi enters the scene of the new-for-2015 CFH Racing team (Carpenter Fisher Hartman) and will be the driver of the No. 20 at all the races that Ed does not drive it at - that is, everywhere but ovals. Perhaps the Carpenter-Conway duo was a bit stronger last year, but we’re strictly talking about Carpenter on the ovals here. Minus the disappointing finish to the 500 last May, Carpenter ran impressively at the oval races in 2014, and there is no reason to suspect that he won’t do the same in 2015. He isn’t the “oval specialist” for nothing, folks.

