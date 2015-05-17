IndyCar: Rain Postpones Indy 500 Qualifying To Sunday

Saturday's on-track activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway came screeching to a halt due to rain, including qualifying rounds.

Carlos Huertas and last year's Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay had already posted a time before the cancelation; Scott Dixon was on the track completing the first lap of his qualifying attempt as the caution was called for moisture. Still minutes after, the rain had not let up; in fact, relentless, heavy rain ensued.

Per a release from INDYCAR: "All of today's activities, procedures and times have been canceled and deleted."

This means that the times that were put forth by Huertas and Hunter-Reay do not count.

Sunday will be run on a revised schedule with Saturday's events being pushed back:

Practice Group 1 - 8am - 8:20am

Practice Group 2 - 8:20am - 8:40am

*No Guaranteed Green Flag Time

Qualifications (all cars, one time thru): 10am - 1pm

Fast 9: 1:45pm - 2:30pm

Group 2 of qualifying (per Rule Book): 3pm - 3:45 pm

