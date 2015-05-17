IndyCar: Rain Postpones Indy 500 Qualifying To Sunday

Saturday's on-track activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway came screeching to a halt due to rain, including qualifying rounds.
Carlos Huertas and last year's Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay had already posted a time before the cancelation; Scott Dixon was on the track completing the first lap of his qualifying attempt as the caution was called for moisture. Still minutes after, the rain had not let up; in fact, relentless, heavy rain ensued.
Per a release from INDYCAR: "All of today's activities, procedures and times have been canceled and deleted."
This means that the times that were put forth by Huertas and Hunter-Reay do not count.
Sunday will be run on a revised schedule with Saturday's events being pushed back:
Practice Group 1 - 8am - 8:20am
Practice Group 2 - 8:20am - 8:40am
*No Guaranteed Green Flag Time
Qualifications (all cars, one time thru): 10am - 1pm
Fast 9: 1:45pm - 2:30pm
Group 2 of qualifying (per Rule Book): 3pm - 3:45 pm
A recap of qualifying for the 99th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will follow tomorrow's on-track activity.
