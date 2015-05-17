IndyCar: Cut Tire Caused Second Airborne Accident At IMS
Photo: Joe Watts, AP

Speculation arose following two big crashes at Indianapolis 500 practice that the Chevrolet-powered cars may be loose and difficult to control for the drivers. Perhaps it was a bit of an aero-related cause, but Firestone has confirmed to Motorsport.com that a cut tire was the ultimate cause of Josef Newgarden's airborne crash that saw him slide upside-down across the short chute between turns one and two at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 