IndyCar: Cut Tire Caused Second Airborne Accident At IMS

Speculation arose following two big crashes at Indianapolis 500 practice that the Chevrolet-powered cars may be loose and difficult to control for the drivers. Perhaps it was a bit of an aero-related cause, but Firestone has confirmed to Motorsport.com that a cut tire was the ultimate cause of Josef Newgarden's airborne crash that saw him slide upside-down across the short chute between turns one and two at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"In working with CFH Racing, and after reviewing the data, our conclusion is that that tire lost inflation pressure due to running over debris," said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer and Manager of Race Tire Development.

This airborne crash is not the first of its kind thus far at practice for the 99th Running; Helio Castroneves also flipped his No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - just 24 hours before Newgarden's crash. Both drivers escaped the two accidents without any injury and will continue toward planned success at the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.