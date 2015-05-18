IndyCar: James Hinchcliffe Has Scary Crash In Practice, Transported To Methodist Hospital
Photo: Jimmy Dawson / The Star

James Hinchcliffe has had an accident in Indianapolis 500 practice as the result of a component failure on his No. 5 Arrow/Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Honda going into Turn 3.

Per INDYCAR, the Canadian is awake and alert, and being transported to Methodist Hospital. It appeared he did not get out of the car under his own power. The series tweeted this out following the fiery wreck:

James Hinchcliffe is awake and alert but is being transported to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. #Indy500 #INDYCAR

It appeared something broke on the right front of the car, sending the Canadien driver straight toward the Turn 3 wall where he made a massive impact with the SAFER barrier - which broke due to the force; practice was delayed until the barrier was repaired. 