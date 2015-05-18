IndyCar: James Hinchcliffe Has Scary Crash In Practice, Transported To Methodist Hospital

James Hinchcliffe has had an accident in Indianapolis 500 practice as the result of a component failure on his No. 5 Arrow/Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Honda going into Turn 3.

Per INDYCAR, the Canadian is awake and alert, and being transported to Methodist Hospital. It appeared he did not get out of the car under his own power. The series tweeted this out following the fiery wreck:

James Hinchcliffe is awake and alert but is being transported to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation. #Indy500 #INDYCAR

It appeared something broke on the right front of the car, sending the Canadien driver straight toward the Turn 3 wall where he made a massive impact with the SAFER barrier - which broke due to the force; practice was delayed until the barrier was repaired.

The right side of Hinchcliffe’s car sheered off in the accident and once that was gone, it tipped the car up onto its side as Hinch slid between Turns 3 and 4. The wrecked car slid back up into the racing line in Turn 4 before coming to a complete stop.

This accident is very different from those that came before it this month and it cannot be attributed to the aero kits; note that Hinchcliffe's Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team runs Honda engines and therefore Honda-designed aero kits.