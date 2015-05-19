IndyCar: Hinchcliffe Stable After Surgery For Crash Injuries

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver James Hinchcliffe is in stable condition after undergoing surgery to his upper left leg where he sustained a rather serious injury in a fiery practice crash on Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A mechanical failure is suspected as the cause of the single-car incident which saw Hinchcliffe's No. 5 Honda hit the wall hard in Turn 3. Video replays showed sparks behind the car as it went straight up the track, striking the SAFER barrier first with the right front wheel. The car spun one and half times and nearly overturned before landing right-side-up and coming to a halt in the racing line of Turn 4.

The Holmatro IndyCar Safety team was quickly on scene, but it took several minutes to remove Hinchcliffe from the car. Hinchcliffe's leg was pierced by the car's right front rocker and the object needed to be removed; surgery was also required to stop massive bleeding. The sources of this information regarding his injury asked to remain anonymous as details of the injury were not being released by the team and IndyCar. He was reported to be awake and alert as he was transported to IU Methodist Hospital.

"Obviously we're relieved that James is awake and out of surgery," said team owner Sam Schmidt. "That's the most important thing on our minds now, and we will do absolutely everything required to ensure a complete recovery."

Hinchcliffe's crash was the fourth incident in the past week during which cars went upside down, but the first involving a Honda; the crashes of Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden and Ed Carpenter, all in Chevy-powered cars, caused questions to arise about the superspeedway aero kit fitted to the Chevrolets of the field.

James Hinchcliffe, who won the inaugural Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana at NOLA Motorsports park in April, qualified 24th for the 99th Indianapolis 500. No replacement driver has yet been named.

