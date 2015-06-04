IndyCar: Infractions Issued After Detroit Doubleheader

A cold and wet weekend at Belle Isle saw strategy and skill on a wet racing surface make massive impacts on the two Verizon IndyCar Series races that made up the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit. Following the only doubleheader weekend on the calendar this year, INDYCAR has issued the following post-event infractions to teams and drivers:



• INDYCAR officials fined driver Stefano Coletti of KV Racing Technology $10,000 and placed him on probation for three races for violating Rule 7.1.3.3 Full Course Yellow Condition (reduce speed/yield to safety vehicles and personnel) during Race 2.

• INDYCAR officials placed driver Sage Karam of Chip Ganassi Racing on probation for five races for violating Rule 9.3.3 (Avoidable Contact) during Race 2.

• INDYCAR officials fined crew members of Chip Ganassi Racing a total of $1,000 for violating Rule 1.2.7.2 Personal Safety Equipment (fueler visor up) in Race 1.

• INDYCAR officials fined a crew member of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports $500 for violating Rule 1.2.7.2 Personal Safety Equipment(fueler visor up) in Race 1.

• INDYCAR officials fined a crew member of Team Penske $500 for violating Rule 1.2.7.2 Personal Safety Equipment (deadman no headsock) in Race 2.

• INDYCAR officials announced that Honda has received a deduction of 20 manufacturers championship points for an engine that did not attain its life cycle at the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit. According to Rule 10.6.4.3, 20 points will be deducted for an engine that fails to reach its 2,500-mile life cycle. The engine in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport entry did not reach its life cycle minimum before being changed out. Following the deduction, Chevrolet has 777 manufacturer championship points and Honda has 758.



Members may contest the imposition of penalties pursuant to the procedures and timelines detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the Verizon IndyCar Series rulebook.

Helio Castroneves was penalized eight championship points for avoidable contact that caused the multi-car accident in Turn 1 of the Angie's List Grand Prix of Indianapolis, but INDYCAR has decided to reduce his penalty to just three points following further review.

The next race for the Verizon IndyCar Series is the Firestone 600 this coming Saturday night which will see the return to a superspeedway for the first time since the Indianapolis 500 back on May 24. Changes to the aero kits are being made on both the Chevrolet and Honda bodies; stay tuned for more on this.

