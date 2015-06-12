FIA WEC LM24: No. 63 Corvette Withdraws Following Magnussen's Crash

During the second qualifying session on Thursday, Jan Magnussen crashed the No. 63 Corvette C7-R, heavily damaging the car and causing Corvette to withdraw the car from the event. 

An apparent (but unspecified) mechanical issue caused the Danish driver to lose control of the GTE car on the exit of the Porsche Curves. The crash saw the car make straight-on contact with the guardrail on the exit of the section, then slide back across the track, through the gravel, and make secondary contact with the outside wall on the same side of the car. 

Here is a video of the incident: 