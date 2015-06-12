FIA WEC LM24: No. 63 Corvette Withdraws Following Magnussen's Crash

During the second qualifying session on Thursday, Jan Magnussen crashed the No. 63 Corvette C7-R, heavily damaging the car and causing Corvette to withdraw the car from the event.

An apparent (but unspecified) mechanical issue caused the Danish driver to lose control of the GTE car on the exit of the Porsche Curves. The crash saw the car make straight-on contact with the guardrail on the exit of the section, then slide back across the track, through the gravel, and make secondary contact with the outside wall on the same side of the car.

Here is a video of the incident:

The damage to the front and rear of the Corvette was deemed too much to repair on-site at the Le Mans circuit, causing the team to announce the withdrawal of the car.

“We are disappointed that the No.63 Corvette C7.R will be unable to compete at Le Mans this year,” said Mark Kent, Director of Chevrolet Racing. “The Corvette Racing team put a lot of work into two C7.Rs for this event, and unfortunately only one will be in the race.”

Magnussen was checked and released from the medical center at the track after being reviewed by the ACO medical team. He was able to remove his helmet under his own power, and was announced to be awake and alert.

The other two drivers of the car, Antonio Garcia and Ryan Briscoe, now have a lot of free time this weekend as their car will not be in the race, after qualifying sixth in class before the withdrawal brought their 24 Hours of Le Mans to a very early end.

Aaron Durant is the owner of IndyCar Updates and the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.