FIA WEC: Ford Performance Confirms Factory GTE, GTLM Program For 2016

On Friday at Le Mans, Ford Performance confirmed their racing program with the unveiling of the GTE supercar, the Ford GT.

Coming exactly 50 years after Ford finished 1-2-3 at Le Mans, Ford will make their return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016 with a two-car operation running full-time in both the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship, both under the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

“We’re back. We’re back at Le Mans, and we’re back with a supercar,” said Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr.

The car is a bit improved from the Fords that ran 50 years ago:

So @FordPerformance's coming back to #LM24 next year w an engine that's half the size of the one which won 50 years ago. Because #EcoBoost! — Andres Torres (@HorsePowerDaily) June 12, 2015

The production model of the car was announced in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but confirmation of this racing program was delayed until Friday at Le Mans.

The first race for the car will be the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January of 2016, the opening race of the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship season.

"We've won races and championships, but we've never run Le Mans," said team owner Chip Ganassi.

"When presented the opportunity to compete with the all-new Ford GT on the world's biggest sports car stage, and on the 50th anniversary of one of the most storied victories in racing history, how could any race team not want to be part of that?"

The WEC program will also be operated under the Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates name but it is believed that former Aston Martin Team Principal George Howard-Chappel is putting it together.

The car, powered by the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, will have Multimatic Motorsports, Roush Yates Engines, Castrol, Michelin, Forza Motorsport, Sparco, and Brembo on board as sponsors, and is planned for development testing throughout this summer before undergoing FIA/ACO performance measurement later this year.

