IndyCar: Second Practice Rained Out On Streets Of Toronto

Just as practice was ready to begin, the skies opened over Toronto and a downpour engulfed the street course of the Honda Indy Toronto.

The remainder of the weekend is expected to be rain free, so the field decided to leave the cars under cover and sit out the session. The only one brave enough to take to the track was Scott Dixon in his No. 9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, which this weekend is carrying livery of the movie "Jurassic World", which opens today.

Dixon pulled off the course and brought a red flag late in the morning practice session, causing practice to end early. He said he was suffering with alternator issues and wanted to take the car out in the afternoon to ensure that the adjustments made by the team had corrected the issue. He told IndyCar Radio that he was satisfied that the issue had been fixed.

The cars of the Verizon IndyCar Series take the track on Saturday at 10:40 AM for the final practice session before qualifying later in the day. Stay tuned to @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter for more.

Cathy Shumaker is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing secion. Follow her on Twitter at @cathyshu.