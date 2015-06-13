FIA WEC LM24: Duval Crashes Amidst Slow Zone Confusion
Photo: Motorsport.com

More than 20 hours remained at the time, but there is no good time for a mistake at Le Mans. 

Loic Duval was at the wheel of Audi Sport Team Joest's No. 8 car and was trying to get by some GTE class traffic on the run to the Indianapolis corner, the most narrow section of the track with guardrails to either side, and a section of the track that was under a slow zone. He made a quick move to the right, trying to slip by a GTE car, but ran out of room and was quickly sent across the track and nose-first into the guardrail. 

Here is a video of the incident: