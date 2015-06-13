FIA WEC LM24: Duval Crashes Amidst Slow Zone Confusion

More than 20 hours remained at the time, but there is no good time for a mistake at Le Mans.

Loic Duval was at the wheel of Audi Sport Team Joest's No. 8 car and was trying to get by some GTE class traffic on the run to the Indianapolis corner, the most narrow section of the track with guardrails to either side, and a section of the track that was under a slow zone. He made a quick move to the right, trying to slip by a GTE car, but ran out of room and was quickly sent across the track and nose-first into the guardrail.

Here is a video of the incident:

The front end of the Audi R18 e-tron quattro was heavily damaged and broken off upon impact. Duval, with just less than half of the lap to go, was able to make it back to the pits where the Audi crew did an incredible job repairing the car in less than five minutes.

Plenty of racing remains for the car to catch back up after this mistake, but this accident had the potential to be disastrous for Audi, a very dominant team at this race in recent years.

And it nearly was worse for Audi: under safety car conditions due to this accident, one of the other Audi LMP1 cars ran off track following the Dunlop turns in the earliest sector of the track, nearly making heavy contact with the guardrail. Fortunately, the car rejoined with no consequence.

