FIA WEC LM24: Sixth Hour Notebook

The lights are shining bright on all cars of the field and the sun is setting quickly in Le Mans, France - the night hours have arrived at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Here we go class by class of the happenings in the sixth hour of racing.

LMP1

As the quarter mark was reached in this race, the Audi Sport Team Joest cars continued to chip away at the lead of the No. 17 Porsche 919 Hybrid - and they were succeeding, as the gap of over a minute had been significantly reduced to the No. 17 which was being driven by Mark Webber.

Contact with a GTE Ferrari saw right-front damage made to the No. 1 Toyota; Davidson brought that car in to get the damage repaired after completing an additional lap with the damage - perhaps while the crew got the front end replacement ready. The car stopped in the pit box for fuel before being pushed into the garage for the repairs, eventually going back out on track in ninth place overall.

Smoke was bellowing out of the CLM car of ByKolles, and it was brought into the pits on the same lap of the Toyota.

Twenty minutes into hour six, Rebellion's No. 13 R-One's charge back into this race after earlier troubles saw the car enter back into the top-10 - thus, both of the team's cars were in the top-10 for the first time since the incident.

Hartley brought the No. 17 Porsche in and Webber climbed in, allowing the Audi to come close enough, for the first time in hours, to take the lead. At the end of the hour, though, Webber maintained the No. 17's lead as the No. 7 Audi came in for its eighth stop of the race.

LMP2

A yellow/slow zone was called in the Esses for the No. 41 Greaves Gibson, as driver Hirsch stopped at the bottom of the hill after running strongly in third.

We have retired due to battery problems. @gary_hirsch did an amazing job of trying to rewire the car with the team trackside instructing him — Greaves Motorsport (@Greavesmsport) June 13, 2015

A driver change and fresh tires added plenty of time to a pit sop for Chandhok at quarter-past the hour, costing teh No. 48 car one position; Patterson got back on track in fourth position with Panciatici in front of him in third.

The No. 42 Strakka Dome came into the pits in ninth in the LMP2 order, had Leventis climb in, and rejoined still in ninth position.

Past halfway through the hour, the No. 46 car held onto second position in the class following a routine pit stop. Before this, the G-Drive Ligier pitted in from eighth, the No. 34 Oak from sixth, and the No. 37 was caught speeding on pit lane, and issued a 45-second stop and go penalty.

Soon after that penalty was issued, the No. 34 Oak Ligier slid off the track and into the gravel at Indianapolis with Cummings at the wheel. A Manitou extraction vehicle helped the car return to the racing surface, and the car entered pit lane for a check-up. Because of this incident, the car dropped to 10th in the P2 category and 21st overall.

Pitting in from fifth position at hour's end was Sam Bird in the No. 26; the quick stop saw him rejoin the track having lost one position.

GTE Pro & Am

Milner was maintaining the gap to Rees in the Pro category as the hour began before Rees pitted on Lap 72. On Lap 73, the Corvette was brought in by Milner from the lead; Jordan Taylor climbed into the C7R for his first stint in the car.

Lauda continued to run in control of the Am class before bringing the No. 98 car in; with half of the sixth hour gone, Lauda was 10 seconds behind Basov in the No. 72 Ferrari - a much slower car, although considerably quicker than Keating in the Viper who ran third.

The straight-line speed of the Corvette helped Taylor move back into second place in GTE Pro as he passed Turner; the Vette was 22-seconds behind the class-leading Aston Martin, though.

After this sixth hour, 9 pm fell at La Sarthe and darkness began to settle in. Be sure to follow @VAVELSportsCar on Twitter for tweeting throughout these night hours.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter @DoubleA291.