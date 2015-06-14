FIA WEC LM24: Big Aston Martin Crash Brings Out Fourth Safety Car
Photo: Motorsport.com

Roald Goethe was at the wheel of the No. 96 Aston Martin when he crashed hard into the wall in the quick left at Maison Blanche, bringing out the safety car for the fourth time in the race and the first time in over eight and a half hours. 

He appeared to lose control of the car as the No. 19 Porsche 919 Hybrid, the leader of this race, was completing a pass on the inside of the GTE Am car. 

Here is a video of the incident: