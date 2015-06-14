FIA WEC LM24: Nineteenth Hour Notebook

The run to the checkers is underway - but nothing is certain in regards to the way this race will finish. Here is what took place within the 19th hour of the 83rd 24 Hours of Le Mans.

LMP1

Porsche's advantage in this race was strengthened in this hour.

Nick Tandy maintained the comfortable lead of the No. 19 Porsche 919 Hybrid, the car that has controlled this race for the last handful of hours.

Drama did ensue when this leading Porsche of Tandy and the fourth-place-running No. 7 Audi R18 e-tron quattro of Marcel Fassler made side-to-side contact with one another as they went through a slow zone located at the start/finish straight. No major issue was caused by this and the Audi pulled ahead as the two cleared the section of the track. Stewards are, however, investigating this incident.

LMP2

Richard Bradley was at the wheel of the dominant No. 47 KCMG ORECA when an unknown issue struck and reduced their lead by a considerable amount. Whilst leading the No. 26 G-Drive Ligier at the hands of Julien Canal, the ORECA stopped on track suddenly - and stayed there for two and a half minutes.

Bradley and the KCMG car have returned to the track and is back to completing laps at the same pace as the others in the class - signifying the end of the issue. The car still leads the race thanks to the massive lead that was theirs before this unfortunate problem; now, they are ahead of the G-Drive Racing entry by just 30-seconds.

Behind Canal in the G-Drive Ligier is Oliver Turvey, then Mitch Evans in the No. 38 Jota Gibson; these two have caught the second-place car a significant amount with quicker lap times around the 8.5-mile Le Mans circuit.

Additionally, the No. 42 Strakka Dome entry stopped suddenly on track twice in the hour with gearbox-related issues.

GTE Pro & Am

Tommy Milner climbed into the No. 64 Corvette C7.R as Oliver Gavin brought it into the pits at the same time as the No. 71 AF Corse Ferrari 458 Italia. Milner just barely edged out the Ferrari in a wheel-to-wheel drag race off pit lane as these two were released alongside each other as they headed back out on track.

Milner then began to put time between the Vette and the Ferrari without being struck with a penalty as the pit exit between the two was under investigation.

Running alone in third in GTE Pro is the No. 91 Porsche. Nicki Thiim is running at a quick pace in fifth in the No. 95 Aston Martin, allowing it to reel in the No. 71 Ferrari that runs in fourth position.

In the GTE Am category, leader Paul Dalla Lana had an off-track excusion in the No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage V8 before handing the car off to Mathias Lauda; they lead over the No. 72 SMP Ferrari by a minute and a half.

