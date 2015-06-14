FIA WEC LM24: Twenty First Hour Notebook

It's time for a three hour sprint to the finish. Will Porsche complete their dominant race with a spectacular win or does Audi have something to show for themselves before race's end? Here's how the 21st hour went down at Le Mans.

LMP1

Porche continues its dominance at the front of the field as Audi is making an attempt to work to the front.

Following the drive-through penalty issued to the No. 7 Audi R18 e-tron quattro, Andre Lotterer took over the car and was turning incredibly fast laps as the end of this hour approached - even turning the fastest lap of the race and, consequently, the fastest ever lap at the Le Mans circuit, beating the new record that was set by Filip Albuquerque earlier in the race. The No. 7 Audi, though, continues to run two-laps behind the leading No. 19 Porsche that is currently at the hands of Earl Bamber.

The No. 17 Porsche in second is a lap behind its sister car that leads this race.

The No. 9 and 8 Audis are now three and four laps behind, respectively, after spending time in the garages.

LMP2

The KCMG LMP2 car continues to carry out its fantastic effort with a large lead over the G-Drive Racing car and the Jota Sport car in third.

GTE Pro & Am

Gimmi Bruni in the Ferrari has set a defined lead of a minute over the Corvette C7.R being driven by Jordan Taylor in the GTE Pro category.

In regards to GTE Am, the No. 98 Aston Martin is leading this race by two-full laps now with a little help by an off-track excursion of the SMP Ferrari.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.