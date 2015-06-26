IndyCar: Briscoe Quickest In Opening Fontana Practice

Ryan Briscoe, making the third start of his career at the 2-mile D-shaped oval of Auto Club Speedway, set the fastest time in the opening practice session for Saturday's MAVTV 500.

Behind the wheel of the No. 5 Arrow/Lucas Oil Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, Briscoe went to the top of the timesheet in the late stages of Practice 1 with a lap of 217.451 mph (33.1109-seconds).

Briscoe, filling in for the injured James Hinchcliffe in the No. 5 car, will be making his third start of the season. His previous two starts have also been at ovals, as he filled in for Hinch for the first time at the 99th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and also at the Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway - the only two rounds at ovals that have been run thus far this season.

Briscoe may have driven the No. 5 car at the Honda Indy Toronto if he didn't have previous obligations with Corvette Racing at Le Mans. Jan Magnussen crashed the car that Briscoe co-drives, forcing Corvette to withdraw the car and leaving Briscoe ride-less for the race - and unable to race at Toronto as well; Conor Daly instead was at the wheel of the No. 5 as he has been at various rounds this year.

“With these aero kits, everyone is running different levels of downforce, which mixes it up a little bit more,” said Briscoe. He added that he is happy with the car before the final practice and qualifying on Friday night.

A second Honda-powered car made it a top-two result for the manufacturer in Practice 1 as Marco Andretti (217.316 mph), who led the majority of the session, ended up second fastest.

The top-five was made up of four different teams, as Simon Pagenaud (217.134 mph) rounded out the top three and was followed by the two Chip Ganassi Racing cars of Charlie Kimball (217.016 mph) and Tony Kanaan (216.975 mph).

The Verizon IndyCar Series will take to Auto Club Speedway for one more 75-minute practice session at 12:45 pm Pacific (3:45 pm ET) before qualifying at 4:45 pm Pacific (7:45 pm ET).

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.