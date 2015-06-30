IndyCar: Briscoe Walks Away From Wild Airborne Crash At Fontana
Photo: Chris Jones / IndyCar

Satuday's MAVTV 500 at Auto Club Speedway was a thrilling race for the few thousand who attended in person, but no one had more thrills than Australian Ryan Briscoe.

Filling in for injured Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver James Hinchcliffe in the No. 5 Arrow/Lucas Oil Honda, Briscoe went for a wild ride as he approached the white flag. He and fellow Honda driver Ryan Hunter-Reay made contact on the front stretch, sending Briscoe flipping end over end in the grass in front of a stunned crowd. Both walked away from the incident uninjured.

The crowd stood for the final 10 laps as the lead changed several more times. As the field approached the white flag, Andretti Autosport driver Ryan Hunter-Reay was pushed into Briscoe as they raced in a large pack behind the race leaders. Both Hondas crashed on their run to the start/finish line, with Briscoe becoming airborne, coming down nose first in the grass and flipping several times. His car landed on its wheels, and the Australian gave a double thumbs up to the relieved crowd as his car came, finally, to a stop. Both drivers were helped out of their cars by the Holmatro Safety Team uninjured.

Here is a video of the massive crash: