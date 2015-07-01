IndyCar: Will Power, Others Fined Following Fontana

Following the exciting MAVTV 500 from last Saturday at Auto Club Speedway, INDYCAR has issued post-event infractions, ranging from large dollar amounts for unique misconduct to smaller fees for more common errors.

The Penalties

• Verizon IndyCar Series driver Will Power was fined $25,000 and placed on probation for the remainder of the 2015 season for violating Rule 9.3.1 (Improper Conduct) and Rule 9.3.1.8 (Improper Conduct; using improper, profane, or disparaging language or gestures in reference to any Official).

• The No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry was fined $10,000 ($5,000 suspended) for violating Rule 7.10.1.2 (Pit Safety Violation; leaving pit with equipment attached to the car - fuel hose). Additionally, a crew member for the team was placed on probation for three races for violating Rule 7.10.1.2 (Pit Safety Violation; leaving pit with equipment attached to car - fuel hose).

• Verizon IndyCar Series driver Tristan Vautier was fined $10,000 and placed on probation for the remainder of the 2015 season for violating Rule 7.10.1.8 (Pit Safety Violation; contact with personnel).

• The No. 2 Team Penske entry was fined $1,500 for violating Rule 7.10.1.5 (Pit Safety Violation; contact with equipment - air hose).

• The No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports entry was fined $500 for violating Rule 7.9.6 (Pit Procedures, unattended equipment - wheel nut).

• The No. 26 Andretti Autosport entry was fined $500 for violating Rule 7.9.6 (Pit Procedures, unattended equipment - wheel nut).

• The No. 67 CFH Racing entry was fined a total of $1,000 for twice violating Rule 7.9.6 (Pit Procedures, unattended equipment - wheel nut and tire).

Manufacturer's Championship Update

• Chevrolet received a bonus of 60 manufacturer points and Honda a bonus of 30 points for having engines attain their life cycle during the Auto Club Speedway race weekend. According to Rule 10.6.4.2, 10 points are awarded to a manufacturer for an engine that successfully reaches its 2,500-mile life cycle. Chevrolet engines that met the minimum were the No. 1 Team Penske, No. 11 KVSH Racing and Nos. 8, 9, 10 and 83 Chip Ganassi Racing entries. Honda engines that met the life cycle requirement were the No. 5 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and No. 98 Bryan Herta Autosport entries.

• Chevrolet and Honda each received a deduction of 60 manufacturer points for engines that did not attain their life cycle during the Auto Club Speedway race weekend. According to Rule 10.6.4.3, 20 manufacturer points are deducted for an engine that fails to reach its 2,500-mile life cycle. Chevrolet engines that did not achieve the minimum before being changed out were the Nos. 2 and 3 Team Penske and No. 4 KV Racing Technology entries. Honda engines not reaching the life cycle minimum before being changed out were the No. 7 Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises and No. 28 Andretti Autosport entries.



Following the adjustments, Chevrolet has 1,108 manufacturer championship points for the season and Honda has 921.

Next up for the Verizon IndyCar Series is the ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 at the famed Milwaukee Mile.

