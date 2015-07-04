Motocross: Barcia Takes Impressive Overall At Red Bud

The weather was great, the greatest motocross riders in the world were set for racing at one of the longest-running rounds on the series' schedule, and it was America's birthday - the Red Bud round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was bound to be great.

Moto 1

The first moto for the 450 riders got underway with Justin Barcia taking a strong holeshot. Ryan Dungey slotted into second and took immediately to pressuring Dungey for the lead.

Barcia's JGR Yamaha teammates of Phil Nicoletti and Weston Peick had fantastic starts as well; all three of the team's entries were within the top four. Ken Roczen ran fifth on the opening lap.

Barcia maintained the lead of the race to the halfway point, but Dungey lined his Red Bull KTM up on the inside of one of many heavily-rutted corners at the tough track and was able to get by Barcia on the Yamaha.

Dungey began to move forward from Barcia and the rest of the pack, executing another fantastic race to win the opening 450 moto of the day. Barcia held on to second while reigning nationals champion Roczen took the checkers third.

Moto 2

After jumping out to the early lead in the first 450 moto of the day just a few hours earlier, Justin Barcia took another surprising holeshot to kick off the final race of the day at historic Red Bud. The difference this time, though, was he was not going to let Dungey by for the lead.

Christophe Pourcel managed a much better start on his Husqvarna in this second moto than in the first, but Wil Hahn fell on the opening lap, dropping to last place.

Barcia commented following his second-place finish in the first moto that his stamina needed to be better in the middle of the moto, and he seemed to focus better on this in moto 2. Dungey was pushing hard in second, but Barcia was riding with incredible intensity as well, and he was able to hold off the efforts of Dungey to take another moto win and the overall for the day.

Overall Results

1. Justin Barcia (2-1)

2. Ryan Dungey (1-2)

3. Ken Roczen (3-3)

4. Broc Tickle (4-7)

5. Weston Peick (5-6)

6. Christophe Pourcel (10-4)

7. Fredrik Noren (7-8)

8. Blake Baggett (6-9)

9. Justin Brayton (9-10)

10. Tommy Hahn (8-12)

Justin Barcia rode a pair of very impressive motos today at Red Bud, proving that he is one of the top riders on the track this year. After his success in the mud last round at Budds Creek, this will likely spark some confidence in Barcia; more great rides from him can be expected in the closing rounds of this 2015 championship.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship heads next to Spring Creek in two weeks. Follow @VAVELMotocross on Twitter for coverage leading up to and during the next round.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.