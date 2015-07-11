United SportsCar: GTLM/GTE Program Possible For HPD With Acura NSX In 2017

American Honda had every intention of continuing running carbon fiber prototypes before the 2017 P2 regulations came to be. Honda Performance Development, after years of producing top P1 and P2 category cars, wanted to submit a bid to become one of the four approved chassis suppliers. An unexpected rule will see their P2 program come to an end.

Auto Manufacturer Association Ruled Out

"We were prepared to submit the tender to be a constructor, but the beginning of the bid declaration says you can't be associated with an auto manufacturer, and that's us, so we worked with IMSA to see if there was a way around it and could not find a solution," said Steve Erikson, HPD vice president, to RACER.

Apparently, this rule was never "part of the discussion beforehand," says Erikson. "That sealed our fate."

An Outlawed Solution: ARX-04b

HPD's ARX-04b P2-style chassis was introduced at the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the season opener for the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship. Changes to the aerodynamics of the car were revealed, and the program came to a halt. Had HPD been named one of the four constructors for the 2017 P2 category, the ARX-04b would have had the aero updates put in place with funding aplenty, and it would've gotten back on track.

The 2017 regulations were announced on July 9, effectively ruling out Honda's participation in the category due to the disallowance of direct association with an engine manufacturer. With a car that will not be allowed in United SportsCar or the World Endurance Championship, HPD has arrived at a crossroad.

Jump To GT?

Erikson, having dismissed the idea of making the ARX-04b an LMP1-L applicable entry due to the unique-to-WEC regulations, and shines light on the new NSX by Acura (pictured above, as it was as the Official Pace Car of the Pike Peak International Hill Climb).

The Acura NSX seems to be the sensible option for HPD to continue its participation in top-tier sports car competition.

"We've said publically before that the NSX could be raced, and that's still very much the case," said Erikson.

The NSX is a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbo V6-powered coupe, and it has a high possibility of being fielded by HPD in the GTLM category of the TUDOR Championship and one of the GTE classes of the FIA WEC.

"The great thing about the NSX is it's built in the U.S., has a heavy design involvement from the U.S., and would be the perfect car to race in the U.S."

The car's ERS system, though, would not work per ACO and FIA regulations. Whether or not the hybrid engine is used, though, the NSX has a great shot at becoming the heir of HPD's prototype program.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.