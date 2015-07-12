ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 IndyCar Result

Thank you for following along here on VAVEL USA. The recap of the race will be posted shortly. This is Cathy Shumaker, saying goodbye until next time!

CHECKERS: BOURDAIS WINS!! Congratulations to KV Racing Technology.

WHITE FLAG: BOURDAIS IN THE LEAD.

Lap 248: Bourdais has almost 2 seconds over 2nd place Castroneves.

Lap 245: Dixon lost three spots in one lap as Newgarden, Andretti and Kanaan get around him.

Lap 243: The top three have a 5 second lead over 4th place Montoya.

Lap 240: 10 laps to go! Bourdais has about 1 second over 2nd place Castroneves.

Lap 239: Rahal up to 3rd and chasing down Castroneves.

Lap 237: Bourdais is loose, Castroneves is closing on him.

Lap 233: Castroneves goes around teammate Montoya into 2nd, Rahal wheel to wheel with Montoya.

Lap 232: GREEN GREEN GREEN

Lap 230: Bourdais has led 97 laps, and took 16 laps to get back to the lead after his last pit stop.

Lap 228: Running order Bourdais, Montoya, Carpenter, Castroneves, Rahal, Dixon, Kanaan, Newgarden, Andretti, Pagenaud.

Lap 225: Rahal and Dixon gained two spots each during the pit stop, both will need to get past Montoya to get to Bourdais.

Lap 224: Pits are open, Bourdais, Montoya stay out. Newgarden, Castroneves, Kanaan pit.

Lap 224: YELLOW FLAG, Wilson is stopped on track with what appears to be a blown enginer.

Lap 221: No. 19 Vautier has been assessed a stop and go penalty for blocking.

Lap 217: Everyone needs to save fuel except Bourdais. This will be an exciting final 30 laps.

Lap 214: Castroneves is in 2nd place and on the lead lap. Kanaan is third, followed by Newgarden, Rahal, Dixon.

Lap 212: Bourdais coming in with 35 laps remaining. He will short fill and get new tires and is back out on the track.

Lap 210: Wilson is on pit lane with a possible air line problem.

Lap 207: Castroneves is up to 3rd after starting dead last.

Lap 204: Hunter-Reay pits, Bourdais is at least a lap ahead of the rest of the field.

Lap 202: Bourdais is closing in on Hunter-Reay in 2nd, if he catches and passes him, he will have put the entire field a lap down!

Lap 200: Fifty laps to go, who can go the distance without another stop?

Lap 197: Bourdais will need to pit again but with a large gap to 2nd may not lose the lead of the race.

Lap 193: Bourdais has a 12+second lead over Kimball in 2nd.

Lap 191: Kanaan makes his final stop, Andretti also into the pits.

Lap 188: Bourdais is back in the lead. He came out of the pits in about 10th place, passed everyone on the track and now has a lap on the entire field.

Lap 185: Newgarden into the pits from the lead. Karam in the pits with a possible mechanical problem.

Lap 182: Bourdais is up to 4th and does not need to save fuel due to the strategy his team has him on. The cars ahead of him need to pit again.

Lap 180: Newgarden leads, followed by Kanaan, Andretti, Dixon, Bourdais. The top 4 need to pit soon.

Lap 178: Bourdais is flying through the field on fresh tires. He is up to 7th and chasing Munoz.

Lap 175: Only 14 cars on the lead lap, Hunter-Reay is last one on the lead lap.

Lap 172: Bourdais pits from the lead, Castroneves also pits. Newgarden takes over the lead of the race again,

Lap 170: Power has been released from the Care Center and is unhurt. His quest to repeat as champion is in doubt.

Lap 168: Bourdais has put points leader Montoya a lap down.

Lap 165: There are five cars out of the race: Mann, Jakes, Briscoe, Power and Coletti. Hawksworth rejoined the race but is 28 laps behind the leader.

Lap 159: Rahal gets around Karam into 7th place.

Lap 157: Coletti pits with mechanical problems.

Lap 154: Bourdais is 12 seconds ahead of Newgarden in 2nd place but he will need to pit again.

Lap 147: Leader Bourdais last pitted on Lap 102. Rahal is working on Karam for 7th. Karam is running a very good race for his first time in an IndyCar at Milwaukee.

Lap 142: Lots of racing mid-pack. Newgarden goes around Kanaan to 2nd. Bourdais still leads, several lap cars between his car and Newgarden.

Lap 140: Briscoe has been released from the Care Center. GREEN GREEN GREEN.

Lap 137: The 2014 race had only one yellow flag with Will Power dominating for the win. There will not be a back-to-back winner this year.

Lap 135: It is possible that Carpenter and Munoz may be able to go to the end of the race without another stop. They got fuel just before this yellow flag.

Lap 133: YELLOW FLAG. Two Australian drivers out of the race, both SPM cars (Briscoe and Jakes) also out.

Lap 132: Power is out of his car, he went nose first into the SAFER barrier. Briscoe is also out of the car. Briscoe spun and collected Power.

Lap 131: GREEN GREEN GREEN. Power and Briscoe wreck behind the leaders.

Lap 130: The restart has been waved off, Bourdais accelerated early.

Lap 125: HALF WAY, still under yellow.

Lap 124: Bourdais is on tires with only 1o laps on them, the team decided to take a chance and stay out.

Lap 122: Track clean-up continues. Some drivers did not pit, running order is Bourdais, Hunter-Reay, Pagenaud, Wilson, Briscoe, Dixon, Andretti, Power, Kanaan. Rahal. Newgarden is running 11th.

Lap 117: The field pits under the yellow, Bourdais stays out. Dixon comes out first, Andretti beats Power, Kanaan, Rahal out of the pits. Newgarden has a long, costly stop.

Lap 116: Carpenter comes into the pits out of fuel, he overshot his pit.

Lap 113: Caution is out! James Jakes appears to have a blown engine.

Lap 110: The race has been run entirely under green, with the compressed two day schedule the drivers' physical conditioning and stamina may play into the outcome of the race.

Lap 105: Dixon takes the lead over Newgarden and has a 1.5 second lead as a result of the pit stops.

Lap 102: Rahal says this is the best car he has ever had and feels he can win the race.

Lap 99: The field is coming to the pits for the second round of stops.

Lap 97: Pagenaud and Castroneves are in for their second pit stops of the race.

Lap 95: Newgarden has led 90 of 95 laps.

Lap 89: Dixon is closing in on leader Newgarden who is less than 1 second ahead.

Lap 83: Bourdais is running in 4th, chasing down Dixon with the lapped car of teammate Stefano Coletti between them. Bourdais will be looking to his team to assist him to get around Coletti and take the fight to Dixon.

Lap 80: Jack Hawksworth is in the pits and has shut off the car.

Lap 78: Rahal had a slow pit stop, but he went 60 laps on the first race stint, longest of any driver. This may play into a good result as the race goes one.

Lap 71: Newgarden has led 65 laps so far.

Lap 66: Ryan Briscoe is now running 18th after a very long pit stop, Castroneves up to 14th, gaining 10 spots after starting last.

Lap 61: All cars have completed their first pit stop, Newgarden leads followed by Dixon, Montoya, Bourdais, Kanaan, Andretti.

Lap 56: The leaders are in, Briscoe has trouble in the pit with the rear air line. A long stop under green flag conditions allows Newgarden to put a gap on Briscoe.

Lap 54: Many cars are loose, getting front wing adjustments during pit stops.

Lap 51: Pit stops starting for the field, Montoya got a front wing adjustment. Kimball asked for more rear grip.

Lap 49: Castroneves is the first to pit, going off strategy to try to move up through the field.

Lap 48: Rahal got around Karam for 4th place.

Lap 44: Running order Newgarden, Briscoe, Kanaan, Karam, Rahal.

Lap 41: Pippa Mann retired from the race on Lap 27 due to an ill-handling race car.

Lap 37: Briscoe in 2nd hot on the trail of Newgarden in the lead with more traffic coming up ahead.

Lap 34: Newgarden finally gets around Carpenter, Castroneves up to 17th after starting in 24th.

Lap 30: Briscoe taking advantage of lap traffic and trying to get around Newgarden for the lead. Newgarden still working on getting around Carpenter.

Lap 28: James Hinchcliffe is watching from the SPM Racing pits, as Ryan Briscoe runs second in his No. 5 Honda.

Lap 18: Newgarden has caught up to the back of the field, trying to lap teammate and CFH Racing team owner Ed Carpenter. Ryan Briscoe has gotten around Kanaan and is closing in on Newgarden who is being slowed by Carpenter.

Lap 12: Newgarden has a 3 second+ lead over second place Tony Kanaan.

Lap 11: The teams can go about 63 laps between pit stops, so they may start to try to save fuel if the race stays green.

Lap 3: Josef Newgarden is in the lead, followed by Kanaan, Briscoe and Karam.

Lap 1: Tony Kanaan takes the lead into the first turn.

5:35 pm ET: The field is moving, being led by Martin Plowman driving the Honda Two-Seater.

5:35 pm ET: The command has been given: "Drivers start your engines!"

5:30 pm ET: The drivers are strapped in their cars on the grid as the pre-race festivities continue. Waiting for the command.

5:25 pm ET: Past races at the Milwaukee Mile have seen dominating performances and little on-track passing. With several veteran drivers starting in the middle of the field (Will Power, Juan Pablo Montoya, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay) that may not happen this year as everyone tries to make a move towards the front of the field early in the race.

5:20 pm ET: Helio Castroneves starts last in the field because the team was late for tech inspection and he was not allowed to qualify. It will require the team to make a change in strategy to allow him to work his way to the front of the field. Look for a possible off-schedule pit stop as he tries to overcome his back row starting spot. Regardless of what happens, it will be exciting to see him attempt to come through the field to the front. He will have an on-board camera which should make for some spectacular shots.

5:10 pm ET: Josef Newgarden has won the first two races of his career this season, one on a street course (Toronto) and one on a permanent road course (Barber Motorsports Park). Could this be the day he also wins on an oval? He has been fast in both practices and is starting on the pole in the No. 67 CFH Racing Chevrolet today. He is a good choice to take the checkered flag in today's ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 at the Milwaukee Mile.

5:00 pm ET: There are only five races remaining in the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season. Today's race at the historic Milwaukee Mile is the first short oval of the season, and will be the first test of the new aero kits on this type of track. There was a compressed two-day schedule for the teams, with only one short practice on Saturday and practice, qualifying and the race all taking place on Sunday. Add some drivers at the front of the field who do not generally start there and it could be a race of surprises...

4:45 pm ET: There are several drivers starting at the front of the field who are rather unexpected. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Chip Ganassi Racing's Sage Karam, who has been a part-time driver of the No. 8 this season and is starting on the 2nd row. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver James Jakes has his best starting position of the year, on the inside of the 3rd row. Jakes' teammate Ryan Briscoe, filling in for the injured James Hinchcliffe in the No. 5 SPM Honda, will start second next to Newgarden on the front row.

4:40 pm ET: It is about one hour until the green flag flies for the ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 at the Milwaukee Mile. Josef Newgarden will lead the field to the start, having secured the first pole of his Verizon IndyCar Series career in qualifying earlier today. This is the first race of the 2015 season that has not had a Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing driver on the pole. The highest qualified Team Penske driver is Juan Pablo Montoya who will start 8th in the No. 2 Chevrolet. Chip Ganassi Racing's Tony Kanaan starts 4th in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

2:20 pm ET: Row 3 has James Jakes starting next to Graham Rahal; Row 4: Charlie Kimball, Juan Pablo Montoya; Row 5: Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon; Row 6: Sebastien Bourdais, Gabby Chaves; Row 7: Takuma Sato, Will Power; Row 8: Justin Wilson, Ryan Hunter-Reay; Row 9: Simon Pagenaud, Carlos Munoz; Row 10: Stefano Coletti, Tristan Vautier; Row 11: Jack Hawksworth, Ed Carpenter; Row 12: Pippa Mann, Helio Castroneves

2:15 pm ET: Checkered flag on qualifying for the ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Josef Newgarden has scored the first pole of his IndyCar career. Ryan Briscoe will start next to him on the front row, rookie Sage Karam and veteran Tony Kanaan will start behind them in row two.

2:08 pm ET: This is the first race this year that a car other than a Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing car will be on the pole.

2:05 pm ET: Ryan Briscoe has turned in a two lap average of 170.086 which is good for a provisional 2nd on the grid.

2:05 pm ET: Castroneves was 10 minutes late going through Tech Inspection and as a result he will have to start at the back of the field.

1:58 pm ET: The order is changing quickly. Tony Kanaan briefly was fastest, but was quickly topped by Josef Newgarden with a two lap average of 170.223 mph. Newgarden was fastest in both practice sessions.

1:55 pm ET: It is being reported that Helio Castroneves has missed his place in the qualifying order and will need to start at the back of the field.

1:55 pm ET: With 12 of 24 cars qualified, James Jakes is fastest, followed by Charlie Kimball, Sebastien Bourdais, Gabby Chaves and Takuma Sato.

1:50 pm ET: James Jakes is now fastest with a two lap average of 169.317 mph in his No. 7 Honda. He nearly brushed the wall during his two laps.

1:50 pm ET: Bourdais continues to hold the top position with eight cars qualified. He says the car was bottoming out during his qualification laps.

1:40 pm ET: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Stefano Coletti and Sebastien Bourdais have all qualified, with Bourdais fastest so far at 168.642 mph.

1:30 pm ET: Pippa Mann takes the green flag as the first qualifier, with a two lap average of 159.214 mph.

1:30 pm ET: Qualifying will be two laps for each car, which will take about 42 seconds on the one mile track.

1:25 pm ET: Qualifrying is just about ready to begin at the Milwaukee Mile. This will be single car qualifying, first out will be Pippa Mann.

11:05 am ET: Checkered flag on the morning practice session. Top 1o: Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, Graham Rahal, Charlie Kimball, Takuma Sato, James Jakes, Tony Kanaan, Will Power, Sebastien Bourdais, Gabby Chaves.

10:55 am ET: Graham Rahal is now third fastest in the morning practice session, Josef Newgarden has jumped to the top of the charts past Helio Castroneves.

10:50 am ET: James Jakes has turned the third fastest lap in the practice session, behind Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves.

10:35 am ET: Practice is underway for today's ABC Supply Milwaukee 250. Helio Castroneves has set the fastest lap. The track is currently under yellow for a track inspection to look for any debris which may have caused several cut tires during the session.

A full preview to get you up to speed is below.

Josef Newgarden was fastest in Saturday's lone practice session, followed by Simon Pagenaud, Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Tony Kanaan. Qualifying is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 PM EDT.

James Hinchcliffe continues to recover from the serious injuries he suffered during a horrific crash during practice for the Indianapolis 500 on May 18. He says he is ahead of schedule and expects to have one more surgical procedure at the end of the month. He was in attendance at the Honda Indy Toronto in his hometown last month and is in Milwaukee for the ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how today's race will follow up after the incredibly exciting MAVTV 500 that took place at Auto Club Speedway two weeks ago. Graham Rahal went on to win the race after he was one of the Honda-powered cars who managed to battle the Chevrolets at the front of the field throughout the 500-mile event. This was most impressive as Honda has definitely suffered in comparison to Chevrolet this year, previously winning only the rain-stricken races at Louisiana and Race 1 at Detroit. Because of this, two major things to watch for in today's race: will the excitement carry over from last round at Fontana, and will Honda-powered cars be competitive against the Chevrolets again?

This weekend's race at Milwaukee is the 12th race in the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season, with eight different drivers having won races in the 11 completed thus far. The winners of races in 2015 are: Juan Pablo Montoya (Streets of St. Petersburg and Indianapolis 500), James Hinchcliffe (NOLA Motorsports Park), Scott Dixon (Streets of Long Beach and Texas Motor Speedway), Josef Newgarden (Barber Motorsports Park and Streets of Toronto), Will Power (Grand Prix of Indianapolis), Carlos Munoz (Detroit Race 1), Sebastien Bourdais (Detroit Race 2) and Graham Rahal (Auto Club Speedway). There were a record 11 different race winners in 2014. There are several drivers who won in 2014 who are looking to score their first win of the season this weekend, including Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Helio Castroneves.

This is the fourth of six oval races of the year, and the first of two back-to-back races at short ovals; the series races next weekend at Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn Indy 300.

This weekend is a two day event for the teams, with on track activity compressed into two days. There was one practice session on Saturday with an additional practice session, qualifying and the race all taking place today. There have been mixed reactions from the paddock regarding the schedule. Defending race winner Will Power says, "It means you have to get it right quickly." Team-owner A.J. Foyt is in favor of the shortened weekend: "It separates the men from the boys . . . You've got to have a lot more talent to run it all in one day." None of the teams have tested at Milwaukee, which will make car set-ups challenging for the teams with such a short window to make changes. Most agree that it is advantageous to start near the front of the field at Milwaukee, as recent races have included minimal on-track passes so starting position can be a key factor in winning the race.

Team Penske drivers have won at Milwaukee a record eight times, including Power's 2014 win. Andretti Autosport has scored five wins at the track, followed by Chip Ganassi Racing with four victories. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises have two wins each at the historic Milwaukee Mile.

There are three other drivers in this year's field who have also won from the pole: Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Sebastien Bourdais (2006), and Will Power (2014). Other past race winners include Scott Dixon (2009) and Ryan Briscoe (2008).

There are 12 drivers entered in this year's race who have led laps at the Milwaukee Mile in previous races. Tony Kanaan has 15 starts at the track, including wins in 2006 and 2007 and 10 top-10 finishes. He has completed the most laps of anyone else in the field (3,130 total) and has led 415 laps at the famed track. Ryan Hunter-Reay is a three-time winner (2004, 2012, 2013) and has led 399 laps in his career at Milwaukee. In 2004, he started from pole and led all 250 laps on the way to his first win in Milwaukee. The last time this was accomplished was in 1992 when Bobby Rahal dominated at Phoenix International Raceway.

The Milwaukee Mile at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is the oldest operating track in the world, hosting at least one race each year since 1903 (except during World War II). It was originally a dirt track and was first paved in 1954. This weekend is the 113th Indy car race contested at the track, the first having taken place in 1939 and won by Babe Stapp.

Welcome to live coverage of the ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 from the historic Milwaukee Mile. My name is Cathy Shumaker and I am proud to be bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of all 250 laps of today's race here on VAVEL USA. From now until the race begins at 5:00 PM ET, news and notes will be above to get you up to speed on all the action. Be sure to return at race time for live updates.