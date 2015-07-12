MotoGP: Márquez Leads Honda One-Two In Germany

The GoPro Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland saw the Repsol Honda pair display the pace that they have been searching for all season long.

Both Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa decided to race with the Hard compound tire, which was the key for the first one-two of the season for the factory Honda pair.

Márquez in a class of his own

Marc Márquez showed an unstoppable pace to win the race with four second of margin over Dani Pedrosa. The reigning two-time World Champion started from pole position but gave up the lead at the start as he was immediately passed by Pedrosa, who started beside him in second, into Turn 1.

He managed to pass him back and close out a great ride, escaping ahead to win his second of the season.

It is clear that the comfort level for the Honda rider has returned; he stated that once he gained back his confidence on the motorcycle, he would look to return to winning - and that is just what he did today.

Pedrosa confirms the Honda's performance

Dani Pedrosa did not have as peaceful a race as Márquez, but his technical riding allowed him to finish on the second step of the podium.

He took the lead from Marquez at Turn 1 at the start, but one corner later, he dropped down to third, and a handful of laps later, Valentino Rossi overtook him as well.

At the halfway point in the Grand Prix, the Catalan rider advanced on the Yamaha of Rossi and finished in an important second place that aids Márquez in his comeback in the championship.

Bad tire choice for Yamaha

The Yamahas showed great pace in the early laps with Lorenzo leading the way, but the Spanish rider couldn’t keep the rhythm of the podium finishers. A fourth place is the highest of this year fourth-time winner.

Valentino Rossi finished as the best Yamaha, but the intelligent strategy of Pedrosa saw him beat the Italian.

Behind Rossi in fifth was Andrea Iannone, followed by the British riders of Bradley Smith and Cal Crutchlow, respectively, finishing sixth and seventh.

Rounding out the top-10 was the other Monster Yamaha Tech 3 entry of Pol Espargaró, Danilo Petrucci of Octo Pramac Racing, and Aleix Espargaró, the lone Team Suzuki Ecstar bike in the top-10.

The next race for the three categories of the MotoGP World Championship is the Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Follow @VAVELMotoGP on Twitter for coverage leading up to and during this next round of the season.

Arnau Viñals is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @vinyi_arnau96.