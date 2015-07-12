United SportsCar: Taylors Rebound, Win At Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

As the green flag flew at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Ricky Taylor got a great jump over his Prototype competitors in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Corvette DP. Followed by Christian Fittipaldi in the No. 5 Corvette DP of Action Express Racing, Taylor earned a comfortable lead as the Prototype field spread out.

Just under 20 minutes into the race, these frontrunners in the flagship category reached the back of the GTLM field. Also at this time, Michael Valiante in the No. 90 VisitFlorida.com Racing Corvette DP got around the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley-Ford DP of Scott Pruett for third, and they worked through the GTLM field themselves as well.

The halfway point of the two hour, 40 minute event came quickly, and it was the No. 60 Honda-powered Ligier JS P2 of Michael Shank Racing driven by Ozz Negri that was the leader. Negri would soon begin experiencing power steering issues that made the P2-style car extremely difficult to drive through the final hour or so of the race.

Later on, Scott Pruett was issued a 60-second stop and go penalty for coming into the pits for service under a yellow flag; he nearly made it onto pit lane before the yellow officially came out, but missed the line by just a few feet. This first and only full course caution of the race was caused by the polesitter in the Prototype Challenge class, James French, being stopped on the Andretti Straight.

The excitment picked up into the final hour of the race.

The GTLM field made their final stops of the race as the clock reached 50-minutes remaining as pit stop strategy became important as always at the front of the Prototype field.

The pair of Corvette DPs of Action Express Racing unfortunately had some bad luck regarding pit stops that cost the win for the No. 31, most notably. The No. 5 of Joao Barbosa had to come in for an unscheduled stop for a new left rear tire, costing valuable track position. Laps later, in the latest stages of the race, the No. 31 of Dane Cameron came in for a splash of fuel - but things didn't quite go as planned.

The fueler couldn't get the hose in the No. 31, costing them the lead of the race as the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Corvette DP slipped by and into Turn 1.

"We were doing qualifying laps for two hours," stated Dane Cameron after the race.

The final five minutes of the race saw Cameron in the Action Express car give chase as hard as he could to Taylor in the No. 10, and although the Wayne Taylor Racing entry was slowed up a bit by slower traffic, Taylor was able to hold on and win the race, recovering from the team's heartbreak last time out at the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen.

The next stop for the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship will be at Lime Rock Park for the GT Daytona and Prototype Challenge pro-am classes July 24-25.

