IndyCar: Hinchcliffe Looking To Be Ready For Offseason Testing

Instead of getting behind the wheel of his No. 5 Arrow Electronics Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, James Hinchcliffe is grabbing his Playstation controller to race virtually on Gran Turismo 6.

This after, of course, he makes the big decision on how much time he spends in bed as opposed to on the couch.

Yet, Hinch and his doctors believe he could be behind the wheel of an Indy car in time for offseason testing.

On May 18th, during a practice session for the 99th Indianapolis 500, the suspension on Hinch’s Dallara broke and he suffered a very scary crash, making heavy contact with the Turn 3 SAFER Barrier, leaving him in critical condition and needing emergency surgery at Methodist Hospital.

By the end of this month, Hinch will endure another surgery, and the physical therapy and rehab will be raised in intensity.

The best news: his doctors see no problems with James being ready for 2016.

“The big goal for the doctors was to make sure that I recovered as well as possible from not only the surgery that I had, but from the trauma that my body experienced,” said the Canadian. “So the physical side of it will take place more so after that is done.”

Right now, the next steps of his recovery is to decrease chances for clotting and infection by increasing his mobility and moving around more. However, he still needs to take it easy, as he said attending a friend’s Fourth of July party was a bad idea.

The fans of IndyCar, as well as the paddock, all hope for a full and successful recovery so that James can get back behind the wheel as fast as possible.

In June at the Texas Motor Speedway for the Firestone 600, James served as the Grand Marshal giving the command to start engines via video from his Indianapolis home. On top of being named Grand Marshal for Texas, doctors gave James the green light to return to his hometown of Toronto to serve as the Grand Marshal for the Honda Indy Toronto.

When his strength returns, the Playstation controller will be replaced by a high tech racing simulator to get his skills back up to par. Then - it’s back behind the wheel of an Indy car.

Hinchcliffe says his recovery is going very slow, yet his doctors tell him the process is going quickly. Therefore, “no complaints,” he says.

