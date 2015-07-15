IndyCar: Rahal Top Honda At Historic Milwaukee Mile

In what continues to be a disappointing season for most Honda-powered teams in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Graham Rahal continues to be one of the few bright spots.

Rahal’s No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda brought home third place in last Sunday’s ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 at the historic Milwaukee Mile.

Rahal started sixth and managed to run in the lead pack most of the day, leading five laps. Rahal also made the most out of his Honda engine's fuel milage throughout the race; he made his final pit stop of the race on Lap 225 during a caution period that was caused by Justin Wilson's blown engine. On the restart with 18 laps to go, Rahal battled his way from fifth to third position, where he stayed the rest of the race, earning his fifth podium finish of the season.

The third place finish puts Rahal in a tie for third in the drivers' championship. Rahal is currently tied with Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves who started last and finished second on Sunday. Neither Castroneves nor Rahal had enough to seriously challenge race winner Sebastien Bourdais, who was the class of field from the middle of the race on.

Rahal, who claimed one of Honda’s three wins of the season at the MAVTV 500, was the top finisher of the Honda drivers for the sixth time of the eleven races so far this season. Marco Andretti who finished eighth was the only other Honda entry to finish in the top-10.

More good news could be heading Rahal's way as the next race will take place at another short oval - Iowa Speedway. It's a track that Rahal has scored five top-10 finishes. Last year's race was won by Ryan Hunter-Reay with Honda power.

Andy Kruse is a writer for th VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @kruse_andy.