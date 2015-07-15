IndyCar: "OK" Crowd Could See The Mile's Future Extended

It was a subconsciously accepted feeling during last weekend's ABC Supply Wisconsin 250 at the famed Milwaukee Mile: this is likely the last time we'll see this here.

It's been something that's been a bit of a worry since the event began its resurgence thanks to Andretti Sports Marketing's control beginning in 2012.

Kevin Healy, general manager of the Milwaukee IndyFest, spoke to the Business Journal serving greater Milwaukee reporter Rich Kirchen, and he stated that the turnout could be enough to see the event return for next year and beyond. Healy stated that he thought the crowd was "good," aided by a fair number of people in both the grandstands and the infield.

Michael Andretti, owner of Andretti Autosport and Andretti Sports Marketing that continues to manage IndyFest, was not as impressed with the turnout.

“OK, not great,” Andretti told MotorSportsTalk regarding the crowd. “We’ll have to evaluate and make a decision.”

Sebastien Bourdais, winner of last Sunday's race at The Mile, was much more enthused about the turnout.

“I won here in ’06, and there was 1,000 people in the stands,” Bourdais said at the press conference following the race. “It’s good to see this place with a rebirth and a lot of enthusiasm in the paddock, people in the stands."

Bourdais, happy with the crowd, hopes the race returns to the calendar for next year.

The race this weekend not only marked the third date-change in as many years for the event, but also the last year of the two-year sponsorship contract with ABC Supply Co., meaning the title sponsor of the event could likely change if the event is brought back in the future.

In regards to the size of the crowd, Dave Furst of Indianapolis ABC estimated 12,000 fans were in attendance, but Tony DiZinno of MotorsportsTalk estimates more in the ballpark of 16,000 - 18,000.

This isn't the first time that the disappearance of the event has been a worry; it's part of the story of what is the oldest active oval track in the world. Andretti's marketing group has been able to bring the event back in the past, and a return to the schedule next season for The Milwaukee Mile is definitely not out of the question.

