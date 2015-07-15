IndyCar: Milwaukee Not The 250th Start Scott Dixon Wanted

Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing started his 250th career Indy car race this past weekend at the famed Milwaukee Mile - and things didn't go exactly his way in the 250-mile event.

Dixon started 10th on the grid, but after just the first stint/pit stop sequence, he had advanced to second. By Lap 103, he was leading the race.

On Lap 232, the final yellow flag of the race came out, and after running in podium contention for the last over 100 laps, Dixon fell to sixth after eventual race winner Sebastien Bourdais, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Ed Carpenter stayed out during the yellow.

Because of this, Dixon had newer rubber fitted to his No. 9 Chevrolet-powered car, but he was unable to use it to his advantage. Five laps after the final yellow and with just 13 laps remaining, Dixon began working on finding away around Colombian Montoya - but he lost grip quickly, ran a bit off-line, and allowed three cars to go by, dropping to eighth.

He got by Marco Andretti on the last lap to gain one position back, but he attributes the result to battling with Montoya, who he is chasing in the points chmapionship and who he is a bit frustrated with due to his driving at Milwaukee, stating that the running wide cost him a fair result.

It wasn't all too bad a day for the Kiwi, though, as a second consecutive crash and DNF for reigning series champion Will Power helped Dixon advance into second behind Montoya in the points standings. With just four rounds to go, he's 54 points behind the Colombian.

Still - his 250th American open-wheel start could've gone better.

