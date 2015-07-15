IndyCar: Newgarden Crashes Penske & Ganassi Pole Party

Team Penske has been the host of a very exclusive party during the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series. Except for the Indianapolis 500, every pole position of the season has been claimed by a Penske car. Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon earned pole for the 99th Running, but otherwise every other race has seen one of the four from the Penske fleet lead the field to the green.

Will Power, the defending series champion sporting the No. 1 on his Chevrolet, leads the team with five poles so far this year.

He claimed the first pole position of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where he finished second behind teammate Juan Pablo Montoya. The next time he started from pole was the Angie's List Grand Prix of Indianapolis, which he won over Graham Rahal. The Australian was then the fastest qualifier at Race 1 in Detroit, and took back-to-back poles at the Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway and the next weekend at the Honda Indy Toronto.

Montoya has qualified on pole twice in 2015. His first start from pole was at the inaugural Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana and again at Race 2 in Detroit - both of which saw the grid set by entrant points due to rain.

He has also won two races, the season opener at St. Petersburg and again at the '500' in May, winning the Greatest Spectacle in Racing for his second time in just three attempts.

The third Penske driver, Helio Castroneves, has also taken two pole positions but is yet to win a race. He qualified first at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach and again at the next race at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Simon Pagenaud, the newest addition to Team Penske, earned the first pole position at an oval of his career at the MAVTV 500 at Auto Club Speedway. He, too, is looking for his first win of 2015.

Previously, only Dixon's pole at the Indianapolis 500 spoiled Penske's domination of the top starting spots in 2015.

A party crasher showed up at last weekend's race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. CFH Racing driver Josef Newgarden qualified on the pole for the first time in his career and led the field to the green at the ABC Supply Wisconsin 250.

Newgarden, having a break-out year for the newly formed CFH team, has won two races this season: the first of his career at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, and more recently at Toronto. He led 109 laps at Milwaukee before finishing fifth.

The series races in Newton, Iowa this weekend at the Iowa Corn 300. Of the eight Indy car races run at the track, Andretti Autosport drivers have won six of them, including the last five in a row. Also impressive is tha the team has had 12 podium finishes in the eight races. Also interesting, though, are the facts that Team Penske has never won at the venue and that no driver has ever won from pole at Iowa.

