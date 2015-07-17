IndyCar: Tony Kanaan Paces First Practice At Iowa Speedway

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Tony Kanaan was fastest in the first 45-minute practice session of the Iowa Corn 300 weekend, with an average speed of 178.218 mph in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

It was an uneventful session which was run on the variably banked speedway under hot, humid weather. This is the second race in a row contested on a short oval, following last weekend's race at the historic Milwaukee Mile.

Kanaan was at the top of the timesheet for the entire session, running 35 laps in the session. Teammate Scott Dixon was second quick at 179.113 mph.

Winner of this race last year, Ryan Hunter-Reay, in the No. 28 Andretti Autosports Honda at 178.490 mph. Charlie Kimball was fourth fast in the third Ganassi Chevrolet, with CFH Racing driver Josef Newgarden rounding out the top-five.

There was a nearly 10 mph differential between the top speed set by Tony Kanaan and the slowest time run by Pippa Mann at 169.589.

The Iowa Speedway is the shortest track of the season, and the prior eight races run there have been dominated by Andretti drivers, with the team winning the last five races in a row. Hunter-Reay was victorious in 2014 and he is the only active driver to have won more than once at the venue, having also won in 2013. Other past winners in the field are Marco Andretti (2011) and leader of this session Tony Kanaan (2010).

Juan Pablo Montoya was the top Team Penske entry in this opening session at sixth fastest; this is a warning that Penske may leave Iowa having still never won at the track.

There is a second 45 minute practice session later today at 7:00 pm ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 3:55 pm ET, with the race scheduled to go green at 8:00 pm ET.

