IndyCar: Americans Impress In Iowa

Last Sunday night's Iowa Corn 300 proved to be a banner day for six of the eight Americans competing in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

In winning the Iowa race, Ryan Hunter-Reay earned the first win of his 2015 season and the 15th of his career. Additionally, he became the third American driver to win in the four most recent rounds, joining Graham Rahal and Josef Newgarden in that regard and among the now nine race winners thus far this season.

Behind Hunter-Reay, rounding out the podium was Newgarden and Sage Karam - completing the first all-American podium since the 2006 running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Three Americans having won races is the most the series has seen since 2011 when Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti, and Ed Carpenter each won races. With Charlie Kimball having been victorious at Mid-Ohio in 2013, six of the American drivers currently competing in the series have won races in their career - leaving just two others win-less.

It isn't just Americans who are winning that are impressing this season. At Iowa, Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Sage Karam of Chip Ganassi Racing earned the first podium finish of his career, becoming the sixth-youngest driver ever to finish on the podium. Fellow rookie Conor Daly, having driven in five races this year, has a best finish of sixth.



"I think it's always great when Americans do well," said Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti. "It's very important to note that it's an international series and there's international drivers. So when the Americans do well and they beat the rest of the world, it's always great."

