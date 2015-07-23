IndyCar: On-Board LED Lights Set For Mid-Ohio Debut

After a false alarm that the LED position panels would debut at the Indianapolis 500, the Honda Indy 200 next weekend will see the new technology debut on all cars in the field.

The panels, measuring 8-inches-wide by 7-inches-tall and only 3-millimeters thick, will display the current running order of each car on track via light emitting diode (LED) panels on the side of the racecar.

They will feature multiple colors, allowing them to display more than just the position of the car; they will also show length of pit stops and when a car's push-to-pass is active. Red is the primary color, and will display the car's running order. Green will be used for a running clock while a car is in its pit box, while a flashing green "PP" will be shown when push-to-pass is active. Brightness of the LEDs will be changed accordingly to fit daylight and night events.

Running order will be updated as the car crosses each of the INDYCAR Timing & Scoring timelines embedded around racetracks. In other motorsports series that use a similar system (TUDOR Championship, for example), the position of the car is only updated when the cars cross the start/finish line.

The system was first tested in mid-April at Barber Motorsports Park on the KV Racing Technology car of Stefano Coletti (as shown).

"INDYCAR is committed to implementing new technology into the Verizon IndyCar Series and this project was about how we can to enhance the at-track experience for fans at our events and allow them to understand more of what's going on," said Derrick Walker, INDYCAR President of Competition and Operations. "If you're not in the line of sight of a video screen or a scoring pylon, it's sometimes hard to know who's doing what on the racetrack. It was a natural to do the numbering system and we're confident this will help get our fans more engaged at the track."

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.