United SportsCar: HPD Assessing 2017 P2 Participation

A late rule change in the 2017 P2 regulations of FIA, ACO, and IMSA caused Honda Performance Development to be ruled out as a chassis constructor for the category, but they are going over options to remain in the class.

Affiliation with a major auto manufacturer was ruled illegal for the 2017 P2 classes under the new regulations, stopping HPD in its tracks as it was set to submit a chassis constructor bid.

Now, the California-based manufacturer is considering participation in the TUDOR Championship by supplying LMP2 engines and bodywork that are legal under the regulations that will hit the track for the 2017 season, per HPD Race Team Leader Allen Miler.

“We thought we had a good direction set and that changed,” Miller told Sportscar365. “We’re not walking away from it; we’re trying to figure out our best plan to be involved."

The No. 60 Michael Shank Racing P2-style entry (pictured) is currently powered by a 2.8-liter twin-turbo V6 Honda engine, and Miller is yet to dismiss HPD having a sort of factory or works-supported role in the TUDOR Championship, stating that it could be either customer only or a factory position.

“We’d like to be in U.S. sports car racing, whether that’s GT or prototype, which we’ve spent a lot of years in.”

If a program as such fails to work out, HPD has a few remaining fall-back options after development of the Wirth Research-designed LMP2 coupe will not continue with Honda being ruled out as a chassis brand for 2017.

Participation in the FIA WEC's LMP1 category has been ruled out mostly because of costs, but an HPD-fielded GT car is not out of the question.

The new Acura NSX, as previously reported, could race in the TUDOR Championship's GT Le Mans class and the WEC's GTE Pro category, likely without the hybrid engine of the road car.

The HPD ARX-04b was last raced at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, and remains a possibility - only if a customer really wanted to race it, said Miller.

