IndyCar: Penske, Ganassi Suffer Tough Night At Iowa Speedway

Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing have been the teams to beat this season. The two teams have combined to win five races, two by Ganassi driver Scott Dixon, two by Penske's Juan Pablo Montoya and one by his teammate Will Power. Penske has also been nearly unstoppable in qualifying, taking pole in 11 of the 13 races run so far in 2015. Dixon was the first non-Penske to start from pole this year as he earned pole for the Indianapolis 500, and Josef Newgarden of CFH Racing earned the first pole for a team other than these two powerhouses of the series.

It looked as though the final four races of the season would be more of the same.

The series advanced to Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 300. Andretti Autosport drivers have been spectacularly successful at the short oval, winning the last five races at the track and six of the eight races contested there entering the race weekend. Surprisingly, Team Penske has never won a race at the track, while Ganassi drivers have been more competitive with Dario Franchitti winning two races.

The weekend started well for Penske as Helio Castroneves took his third pole of the year and 44th of his career. Ganassi's Tony Kanaan started next to him to complete an all-Brazilian front row.

Once the race started, fortunes quickly turned for Team Penske, as Montoya hit the wall in Turn 2 on Lap 10 due apparently to a broken suspension component. It was his first DNF in 18 races - dating back to the 2014 race at Iowa Speedway, rather ironically. With him leading the points in the final few races of the year, this would have massive championship implications.

Helio Castroneves was near the front of the field for a large portion of the race, leading 50 of the 300 laps. Penske driver Will Power also raced well and was in the top-10 for much of the race. Simon Pagenaud qualified fifth but ended up not being a factor at all. All three faded during the late stages of the race, with Power the highest finishing Penske in 10th followed by Castroneves in 11th and Pagenaud in 14th. Montoya was scored last in 24th place.

Ganassi had an even rougher evening. Charlie Kimball spun on Lap 172 and hit the wall in Turn 2; he was uninjured but his race was over. With about 100 laps to go and after leading a large chunk of laps, Kanaan pulled into the pits with an electrical issue and was sadly out of the race. Around Lap 232, Scott Dixon slowed the third Ganassi Chevrolet on the track and headed to the pits with a problem with the right rear of the car. The Ganassi crew wheeled the car back to the garage with Dixon still in the cockpit and worked feverishly to repair the car and get it back in the race.

With Montoya out of the race, it was an opportunity for Dixon to make up some championship points and cut into Montoya's lead, making this ultra disappointing for him.

Dixon eventually rejoined the race on Lap 269, 37 laps behind the leader Ryan Hunter-Reay. Rookie Sage Karam became the top finishing Ganassi driver after spending time as the only Ganassi entry on track, finishing third and earnng the first podium finish of this career.

Dixon finished 18th, 37 laps behind the winner, which was better than his other teammates. Kanaan was scored in 21st place, one ahead of Kimball in 22nd.

Both teams saw their championship hopes slightly tarnished after the Iowa event. Montoya is still the points leader with 445 points, and is 42 points ahead of the new second place challenger Graham Rahal. Scott Dixon has fallen to third with 397 points, closely followed by Castroneves with 391 points and Power with 390. Tony Kanaan is a disappointing ninth in the standings, with Simon Pagenaud 31 points behind him in a distant 10th.

Both Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing will be happy to put Iowa Speedway in their rearview mirrors. The series travels next to Mid-Ohio where Ganassi drivers have dominated, with Dixon winning five races at the track in the last eight years. Montoya is the defending champion at the race that follows at Pocono Raceway. Both teams hope for better results as the series heads into the home stretch and the final three races of the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

