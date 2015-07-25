FIA WEC: OAK Racing Withdraws No. 35 From 6H Nürburgring

The No. 35 Ligier JS P2 Nissan-powered car of OAK Racing will be absent from next month's 6 Hours of Nürburgring as the team has withdrawn the entry from the LMP2 category.

With the withdrawal of the No. 35, the LMP2 field has dropped to eight for next month's German round; the total number of entries for the race, which will see the FIA WEC visit the Nürburgring for its first time, has dropped to 33 now.

The drivers of the car, Jacques Nicolet, Jean-Marc Merlin, and Erik Maris, were planned to drive the No. 35 as a full-season entry for the 2015 season, but they will not race at the fourth round of this season at the Nürburgring.

These three finished 29th overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in mid-June, the most recent round of the 2015 season that precedes next month's round in Germany.

The 6 Hours of Nürburgring will take place August 28-30.

