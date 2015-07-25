IndyCar: Sage Karam Has No Regrets After Iowa Race

Sage Karam, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, had the best finish of his young career last Saturday night at Iowa Speedway. His third place finish in the race, though, was overshadowed by a post race confrontation with veteran driver Ed Carpenter.

Carpenter, driver and co-owner of CFH Racing, was extremely frustrated with Karam's racing in the final 20 laps of the race.

Carpenter argues that the rookie was racing dangerously and was darting up the track, getting too close to the No. 20 Fuzzy's Vodka Chevrolet. Carpenter, for his part, screamed at his team over the radio and gestured several times from the cockpit. He questioned why INDYCAR officials were not penalizing Karam, and if they did not he would do it himself after the race.

Carpenter did confront Karam after the race; Karam listened calmly and said it was just hard racing.

"He was a little angry I guess with my driving," said Karam. "He was just yelling at me and stuff . . . I really wasn't having any of it . . . I was chilling out, sitting there, taking in what he was saying."

Karam says he would not have raced Carpenter any differently if he could run the race again.

"In my mind, if I were to go do the race over again, I wouldn't change a thing. I think I just raced him hard."

Karam spoke with his Ganassi mentor, four time series champion and three time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti after the Iowa race. He has helped Karam during his rookie year this season, which has had its share of low points. His first four starts of 2015 resulted in finishes of 19th (St. Petersburg), 18th (Louisiana), 18th (Alabama), and 32nd (Indianapolis 500), after crashing out of the '500' on the opening lap.

Karam says Franchitti "lit into him" between the Detroit and Texas races about his driving. The rookie admits that he wasn't pushing the car as hard has he should have been.

"I think I came into the year with the thought that it wasn't going to be as hard as it's actually going to be, and I think that led to some early trouble for me," says Karam. "I think if I were to go back and start the season over, the beginning of the season would be a heck of a lot different."

Franchitti supported Karam's racing at Iowa. The Scotsman has been supportive of Karam but he gives Sage a hard time when it is warranted.

"Dario gives me the hardest time more than anyone in the paddock," said Karam. "If I do something wrong, he's going to tell me. After Iowa he was very pleased. He said I did nothing wrong."

Neither Karam nor Carpenter were penalized for their actions at Iowa, although race officials apparently told Karam that he was "cutting it a little close." Karam served a five race probation period after avoidable contact with Jack Hawksworth at Detroit; Iowa was the fifth race of the probationary period.

With the next race being Mid-Ohio next weekend and since Carpenter races only at the ovals, round 2 of Karam vs. Carpenter will need to wait until August 23 at Pocono Raceway.

"We need a little bit of drama," Karam said - and he's not wrong.

The Iowa Corn 300 drew the largest ratings of any IndyCar race aired on NBCSN since Baltimore in 2011 - and the final three races of the season should bring more of the same kind of exciting racing that fans have enjoyed all season.

Cathy Shumaker is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow her on Twitter at @cathyshu.