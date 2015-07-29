IndyCar: Why Alex Zanardi Should Race The Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built 106 years ago for the purpose of testing new automobiles. The auto industry was taking off and manufacturers needed a place to see just how far their creations could be pushed and what they could accomplish.

So, Carl Fisher, James Allison, Arthur Newby, and Frank Wheeler came together and purchased 328 acres on the westside of Indianapolis and the Brickyard was open for business in August of 1909. A little under two years later, it was decided to show the public how new vehicles and their new technologies could perform competitively in an endurance race lasting around six hours. The Indianapolis 500 was born.

The Speedway and the 500 Mile Race was built on technology and innovation that would eventually translate into the passenger street cars that everyday people would drive. That rear-view mirror in your car? You can thank the very first Indy 500 winner Ray Harroun for that, as his winning Marmon-Wasp race car was the first and only car to have a rear-view mirror.

For 100 years, technology in auto performance, and safety were introduced at the famed speedway. Lately however, not as much, and in May of 2016, the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place.

Earlier this week, the motorsport community got word that Alex Zanardi wants to race in the Indianapolis 500 - a dream that he has never been able to achieve. Yet, there has already been talks with Zanardi and former teammate and now car owner Jimmy Vasser, who “kind of offered” Zanardi a ride but has not gone into detail on how to achieve this aspiration.

For the few that may not know, here is a little backstory on Alex Zanardi:

After a stint in Formula One and sports cars, the Italian went to the American open-wheel series CART, where he won three races in his rookie season with Chip Ganassi Racing before winning the championship in 1997 and 1998. Another run at Formula One followed before rejoining the CART circuit in 2001.

A weekend that was already marred by the events of September 11th, CART raced at Germany’s EuroSpeedway on September 15, 2001 where Zanardi was involved in a violent crash that resulted in the loss of both his legs, and, unfortunately, the end of his open-wheel racing career.

Yet Zanardi still had the overwhelming desire to compete. He has many accomplishments including handcycling marathons, completing Ironman competitions, and winning the gold medal in the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. Due to the CART/IRL split in 1996, and his tragic accident, Zanardi never got the chance to race at Indianapolis. Until now, and it needs to happen.

Imagine a Paralympic gold medal winner competing in the biggest motorsport event in the world. A race that was built on technology and innovation, the 100th Running is the perfect time for that to happen.

It certainly can happen as well. Just 20 months after his tragic accident, the CART series returned to Germany and Zanardi was given the chance to drive an open-wheel race car again. Fitted with a throttle that was operated by his thumb, right hand on the clutch, and using his hips to push his prosthetic leg into the brakes, Zanardi had the opportunity to finish - at speed - what would have been the final 13 laps of the race that changed his life. Given that this event took place in 2003, surely the technology has advanced enough in 12 years for Alex to compete in the Indy 500.

In fact, Zanardi has returned to auto racing as a full time factory driver for BMW in the 2014 Blancpain Sprint Series using those same hand controls. And, he just recently competed at the 24 Hours of Spa; his car, though, unfortunately retired from the race with only about an hour remaining due to mechanical issues.

The technology exists for Zanardi to be competitive at Indianapolis, and there is no bigger or better stage than Indianapolis to showcase that technology. Just as Ray Harroun did with his rear-view mirror 104 years ago.

In a similar story, Sam Schmidt had a promising career before an accident took away his ability to use his arms and legs. He has since become part-owner of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the Verizon IndyCar Series. Thinking he would never drive again, Arrow Electronics engineered a car that quadriplegics can drive. Using his head to accelerate and turn and his teeth to engage the brakes, Schmidt had the opportunity to drive again. And where was this technology introduced? At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Imagine the storyline of the 100th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing: Zanardi overcoming adversity and achieving a dream by competing in the race he never had the chance to run. And may I suggest Sam Schmidt driving the Arrow Electronics Corvette to pace the field? It would be the sports story of the year, and an inspiration to not only those with disabilities, but to everyone.

