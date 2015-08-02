IndyCar: LED Position Panels Set To Take Their First Green Flag
Photo: Chris Owens / INDYCAR

They were first tested in April at Barber Motorsports Park.

They were set to debut at the 99th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Here were are, in the third-to-last race of the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season, and the LED position panels are fitted to the side of each car in the field - ready to take the green flag for a 90-lap race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

So far this weekend, they've been flawless and much enjoyed by the fans along the 2.258-mile permanent road course.

For a quick explanation and demonstration of this impressive new technology: