United SportsCar: Road America Weekend Update

The Continental Tire Road Race Showcase race weekend at Wisconsin's Road America is almost here. A few news and notes have risen in the day before the on-track action kicks off; here's what you need to know.

PC Slots Filled

Both drivers were TBA in the No. 16 BAR1 Motorsports Oreca FLM09 when the entry list for the weekend came out, and a second driver for the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports entry alongside James French, also in the Prototype Challenge class, was TBA as well.

Named to the No. 16 BAR1 car for this weekend were Matt McMurry and Daniel Burkett. Both finished on the podium at their last PC races (McMurry at CTMP and Burkett at Watkins Glen).

Second Mazda, Wright Motorsports Absent Again

Once again, only a single diesel-powered SKYACTIV prototype will be fielded by Mazda Motorsports this weekend. This news follows another encouraging test for the gasoline-powered edition of the P2-style car. The team is expected to field both cars at the remaining two Prototype races this season.

Beyond the second Mazda prototype, the Porsche 911 GT America of Wright Motorsports will again be absent after missing last round at Lime Rock Park.

A total of 33 cars will race this weekend with these changes.

Livery, Chassis Updates

The Ligier JS P2 Honda-powered Michael Shank Racing entry features a U.S. AutoForce livery for this weekend (pictured below). U.S. AutoForce is a leading national wholesale distribution company specializing in a broad range of major brand aftermarket automotive products including brakes, exhaust, suspension parts and all of the major tire lines.

Also the chassis of the No. 3 Corvette returns to TUDOR Championship action for the first time since Jan Magnussen's crash during qualifying for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Corvette Racing, for the last few rounds at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, has been borrowing Larbre Competition's Corvette C7.R chassis.

Looking Ahead To 2016

One of the hottest drivers entering free agency following this season, Memo Rojas, has apparently been in talks with three Prototype teams that already compete in the series.

More importantly, even, the 2016 TUDOR United SportsCar Championship schedule will be unveiled Saturday evening at a "State of the Series" event at the Osthoff Resort. The schedule for next year will not be a massive overhaul over this year's, minus a few changes in dates.

