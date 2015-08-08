MotoGP: Marquez Takes Pole At IMS

The Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix has seen Honda dominance in the past. The 2015 race looks to be another Honda romp, although Jorge Lorenzo made a gallant effort to spoil the party.

Each year it is a challenge for the teams and riders to adjust to Indianapolis on the first day after the summer break for the MotoGP World Championship.

In Friday's two practice sessions, Movistar Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo was at the top of the speed charts and looked to end Honda's dominance. Marc Marquez and Lorenzo engaged in a fierce battle during FP2 with Lorenzo coming out on top. In Saturday morning's FP3 session, which determines the qualifying groups, Repsol Honda's Marquez came back to lead practice, ahead of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Bradley Smith. Marquez also topped FP4, just before the start of qualifying, to make it two practices apiece for Yamaha and Honda, setting up a shoot-out to determine who would claim the pole.

Round 1 qualifying included the bikes with the slower times from FP3. Danilo Petrucci turned the fastest lap in the session on his No. 9 Octo Pramac Racing Ducati. He and Andrea Dovizioso advanced to Round 2, just edging Scott Redding who was 0.079 behind in third place.

Marc Marquez set the fastest lap early in the session and never looked back. He claimed the pole with a time of 1:31.884, slightly slower than his record pole speed set in 2014. Teammate Dani Pedrosa will start next to Marquez on the front row, 0.171 slower on his Repsol Honda. Completing the front row is Jorge Lorenzo on the No. 99 Movistar Yamaha. The second row will be made up of Cal Crutchlow, Danilo Petrucci and Bradley Smith. Points leader Valentino Rossi will start in the middle of the third row. The Doctor struggled with the set-up on his Yamaha on Friday and was seemingly still having issues.

In only his third season in motorcycle racing's top series, Marquez continues to excel. This pole is the 27th of his career, and he has scored an incredible 21 victories. He has been on the podium an astounding 34 times, the first being at his rookie MotoGP start in Qatar in 2013; he went on to win the World Championship in that rookie season, winning it again last year as well. He is currently having what can be considered the worst season of his brief MotoGP career, sitting in fourth place in the championship, 65 points behind leader Rossi. This will his third race in the premier class at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and his third pole in a row at the track. He holds the track record for the fastest race lap which he set in 2014. Of the seven MotoGP races contested in Indianapolis, the last five have been won by Repsol Honda riders, with two wins each by Marquez and Pedrosa and one by Casey Stoner in 2011. Yamaha won the first two times the event was held, but has not been victorious at Indianapolis since 2009.

Marquez and Pedrosa hope to continue Honda's domination at Indianapolis as well as improve their positions in the championship. Pedrosa is seventh in points having missed some races early in the season as he recovered from arm surgery.

The Red Bull Indianapolis Grand Prix is set to take begin at 2:00 pm ET on Sunda.

