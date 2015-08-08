United SportsCar: Joey Hand Puts Ganassi On Pole At Road America

Qualifying for the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase took place in dry conditions at Road America. The grid is now set for the two-hour, 40-minute race on Sunday. Here's how qualifying went down for the four classes that will race tomorrow.

Prototype

Joey Hand claimed pole position in the No. 01 Ford Ecoboost Riley DP of Chip Ganassi Racing with a dominant lap of 1:56.452. He beat Action Express Racing's No. 5 Chevrolet Corvette DP, driven by Christian Fittipaldi, by 0.568 seconds. Michael Valiante was third in the championship-leading No. 90 Corvette DP of VisitFlorida.com Racing, losing 0.721 seconds to hand. Ricky Taylor was fourth in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Corvette DP, 0.985 seconds behind Hand. The fastest car of morning's practice session, the No. 60 Michael Shank Racing Ligier-Honda was only fifth, driven this time by John Pew. Pew lost 1.050 seconds to Hand.

Prototype Challenge

The Prototype Challenge pole position was decided on the last lap possible after an exciting 15-minute session. Chris Cumming took the lead from James French on his last lap, after the checkered flag. Right after that, French set a lap time of 1:59.658 to beat Cumming by 0.052 seconds and claimed the PC class pole for the No. 38 car of Performance Tech Motorsports. Chris Cumming's No. 11 RSR Racing car will start on second place. Chris Miller was third fastest in the No. 85 JDC/Miller Motorsports car, already 1.091 seconds behind French.

GT Le Mans

Earl Bamber claimed the GT Le Mans pole for the No. 912 car of Porsche North America, setting the time of 2:02.384 early in the 15-minute session.

Antonio Garcia qualified second in the championship-leading No. 3 car of Corvette Racing, losing 0.224 seconds to Bamber. Giancarlo Fisichella was third fastest in the No. 62 Ferrari of Risi Competizione, 0.337 seconds behind Bamber. John Edwards in the second-place car in the GTLM points, the No. 24 of BMW Team RLL, was fourth, 0.878 seconds behind polesitter Bamber.

The fastest GTLM car of morning's practice session, the No. 911 of Porsche North America came to pits early in the session and didn't continue after that. Before that, Patrick Pilet had been able to set a lap time of only 2:12.307, slower than most of the GTD field which had qualified just before.

GT Daytona

Patrick Lindsay claimed the GT Daytona pole position for the No. 73 Porsche of Park Place Motorsports with a best lap of 2:09.370. Ben Keating put the No. 33 Dodge Viper of Riley Motorsports second on the GTD grid for tomorrow, only 0.118 seconds behind Keating. Christina Nielsen in the No. 007 Aston Martin of TRG-AMR was third-fastest, 0.459 seconds behind Keating. Dion von Moltke took the championship-leading No. 48 Audi of Paul Miller Racing to fourth place, 0.755 seconds from leader.

The four classes of the TUDOR Championship will have a 20-minute warm-up at 9:00 am CT (local time) on Sunday morning before the race, which will run from 2:05 pm to 4:45 pm CT. Follow @VAVELSportsCar on Twitter for continued coverage of the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase this weekend.

Kalle Tyynelä is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @FINdyCar.