IndyCar: Team, Tire Testing At IMS

Six drivers returned to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, representing four Verizon IndyCar Series teams in a test at the famed oval.

Marco Andretti (Andretti Autosport) and three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves (Team Penske) were on hand for the Firestone Tire Test. Simon Pagenaud (Penske), two-time Indy 500 Pole sitter Ed Carpenter (CFH Racing), and Indy 500 winners Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti) and Tony Kanaan (Chip Ganassi Racing) were all there as part of a team test.

The tests ran from 9 am until 5 pm on Wednesday, and aside from the lunch break hour, the action was virtually non-stop. Firestone holds tire tests at IMS later in the year, in order to prepare for the next Indianapolis 500, which in this case will be the 100th Running of the historic event.

While no official times or speeds were released, this writer was told that all of the cars were running in the 220 - 224 mph range, with Marco Andretti having the fastest lap of the day. Andretti caught a late flight to California on Wednesday night to take part in Thursday's test at Sonoma.

According to Rule 6.5.8 of the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series rulebook, in-season tire testing will be under IndyCar approved special circumstances only. Participation is restricted to two days per team by invitation from Firestone. All teams will be permitted to have one car participate in team testing run concurrently with the tire test. In this particular case, those extra cars were driven by Hunter-Reay and Pagenaud.

It was interesting to note that both Pagenaud and Carpenter's cars carried the LED position panels that debuted at the Honda Indy 200 during the test, and they were very easy to read. Even at speed and in direct sunlight, this writer could clearly see the numbers on each as they roared through Turn 2 of the speedway. At one time, Carpenter's car actually had "Ed" being displayed on the panel.

Helio was the first driver on track Wednesday.

"Every time you have an opportunity to be here, especially with helping Firestone develop even better tires, it's important," Castroneves said. "The beauty of working with Firestone is they try all the details, and that's why we're here. It's about grip - left side and right side - and what line you can take, and they really want your feedback after every run."

Pagenaud agreed with his teammate, and elaborated on some of the things they were working on today.

"We don't get much testing during the season, so it's great to be here to get ready for next year already," he said. "We're doing a lot of aero testing. With the new aero kit, we didn't really get a chance to extract the best out of it yet. There's so much potential; we're trying to understand all the bits and pieces. There are a lot of combinations that we're trying."

Carpenter mentioned that not only are these tests good for Firestone, but are a good barometer of where the teams are and where they need to improve.

"Outside of being able to help Firestone a little, it's really good to get out here and validate where we are, where we've improved from May to give us that much more of a direction of where our focus needs to be."

Chad Smith is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @Chad200.