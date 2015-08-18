IndyCar: Rahal Looking To Complete Stellar Underdog Season

In 1980, United States Men’s Hockey coach Herb Brooks took his team to the medal round - the round no one ever imagined they would get to, let alone win. The USA took on the Soviet Union - who hadn’t lost since the 1960 Olympics - in the semi finals. With the USA chant in the background, the USA beat the Soviets 3-2 and advanced to beat Finland in the finals to take the gold medal. They call it the Miracle on Ice.

In 1985, The Villanova men’s basketball team lost 10 regular season games and entered as the number eight seed in the NCAA tournament. Taking on heavily-favored teams in a run through the tournament, the Wildcats played a near perfect game to take down the defending champions and No. 1 ranked Georgetown.

The movie 'Hoosiers' tells the tale of the smallest high school in Indiana to go on to win the state basketball championship.

Known as Cinderella seasons, all of these stories have one thing in common: ideal, fairytale-like endings.

The best stories in sports happen when a team achieves far beyond what anyone has ever expected.

And just like his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes did to take down top ranked SEC powerhouse Alabama and the favored Oregon Ducks to win the NCAA title in the College Football Playoff, Graham Rahal and the one-car team of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have quickly come from seemingly nowhere to challenge Juan Pablo Montoya of the Team Penske powerhouse for the Verizon IndyCar Series championship.

Up until the 2015 season, Rahal had one win - his very first start in the series at St. Petersburg in 2008 after CART and the IRL reunified. Since then, the second generation Indy car driver from New Albany, Ohio hasn’t been anything to write home about. Statistically, his best seasons were in 2009 and 2012 where he had an average finish of 11.2 with two poles, five top-five finishes, nine top-10 finishes in 2009 then four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes in 2012. Even after winning that first race at St. Petersburg in that first year of 2008, his average finish was 15.6 after six DNFs.

His 2014 campaign last season was another one to forget; bad luck, bad setups and other struggles seemed to be the theme for Rahal’s season. Having had only two top-fives and five DNFs, Graham had an average finish of 15.0 and completed the season ranked 19th in the final points standings.

Being that Honda seemed unmatched against the Chevrolets of Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing, as well as the fact that RLL Racing is one of two one-car teams in the series and his poor performance in 2014, many wrote off Graham before the 2015 season even got to Barber Motorsports Park for spring training.

Personnel changes were made within the team, starting with his dad Bobby Rahal stepping down from the pit wall to become a spectator, and the addition of Eddie Jones as the team engineer. Results were immediate as the team posted the quickest laps for Honda during the two-day testing at Barber.

Things got off to a rough start for Rahal at the beginning of the 2015 season, finishing 11th at St. Petersburg, eighth at NOLA Motorsports Park and another 11th at Long Beach. However, other than a DNF in Race 1 at Detroit and a 15th at Texas, Graham has finished in the top-10 in every race. This includes eight top-fives, six podiums, and two wins (MAVTV 500 and Honda Indy 200).

Rahal has been driving relentlessly this season as if he has nothing to lose, much like those underdog teams that go on and become champions in their own 'Cinderella seasons'. Most believe it’s a new-found confidence within the RLL team, and it seems as if the team has found something in the Honda aero kit that began as the inferior one of the two. Even so, Rahal is racing with a mission this season and is undoubtedly IndyCar’s most impressive driver this year.

In a series where most people wonder which driver from the two powerhouse teams of Penske and Ganassi will win the championship, Graham Rahal could channel his inner Buckeye and be that underdog team that takes down the favorite and create another Cinderella-esque season to remember.

Rahal trails Montoya by just nine points heading into this weekend's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Eric Lawrence is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. You can follow him on Twitter at @TheRic5150.