FIA WEC: Larbre Competition Corvette C7.R Returned, Set For Nurburgring

Following Jan Magnussen's crash during qualifying for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, the factory Corvette Racing squad has borrowed the chassis of Larbre Competition's No. 1 Corvette C7.R for use in the TUDOR Championship's GT Le Mans category.

The borrowed chassis has been returned to the team and to Europe and is set for the Six Hours of Nürburgring later this month.

The Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen was the first race that the French team's chassis was used in TUDOR United SportsCar Championship competition. The factory squad raced the borrowed car once again at the next GTLM round, the Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, but the car that crashed at Le Mans has since returned to the race track; the Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America last weekend was the first race back for the team's own car.

The chassis, back in possession of the GTE-Am team of Larbre Competition, will return to FIA World Endurance Championship competition at the Nürburgring at the end of August with Paolo Ruberti, Kristian Poulsen and Gianluca Roda sharing the wheel.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.