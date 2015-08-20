IndyCar: 2016 Finale Conundrum

Next year's brand new Grand Prix of Boston has a great shot at being the final race of the 2016 season, and with Auto Club Speedway being removed from the schedule, it's chances at becoming the finale have only risen.

Still - the finale is yet to be set in stone. Contradicting quotes from both series officials and websites, though, have caused questions to arise alongside the story of next season's finale race.

Interestingly enough, at the announcement of the new Boston race, the event's website depicted that the round would, in fact, be the final one of the 2016 season (under Sunday, September 4):

This writer caught this immediately the day of the announcement and simply assumed that the race was to be the finale, without question; we even reported that the new Boston race was the 2016 finale when the event was announced.

Now, though, the location of next year's finale race is almost entirely up in the air.

The situation doesn't stop there, though.

“I think they’re jumping the gun here, as confirmation of Boston as the finale (while possible) would be news to me," a series spokesperson told MotorsportsTalk via email.

Additionally, during the unveiling of the new event, CEO of Hulman & Company which oversees INDYCAR, Mark Miles, gave no indication that the Boston round was to be or not to be the finale - it was simply a new event on Labor Day weekend. A day prior to this official announcement, though, the Boston Herald indicated that the event was indeed to be the 2016 finale.

“We haven’t confirmed that yet. It’s Labor Day. We won’t announce whether that, in fact, is the finale of the championship until we announce the full season,” Miles told media members at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Even more interesting, a recent update to the Grand Prix of Boston's website has seen the bit about the champion being crowned disappear:

The finale will not be at Fontana, but it may be at Boston. And so the conundrum of the 2016 season finale goes on.

Follow @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter for comprehensive coverage of the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.