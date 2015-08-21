IndyCar: Why A 500-Mile Race Is Just What Montoya Needs

Leaving Mid-Ohio with an 11th place finish in the Honda Indy 200, Team Penske driver Juan Pablo Montoya’s points lead that he’s held since the season opener in St. Petersburg went from a 45 point lead down to just nine.

Graham Rahal came away victorious at his home track to put the championship battle within 10 points with two races left - the fourth closest margin since 2007.

Given the Colombian's history at 500-mile races, this weekend's ABC Suppy 500 is sure to give this year's Indianapolis 500 winner a boost of confidence as the season nears its finale.

Out of 10 starts in 500-mile races, Montoya has won four times - including two Indianapolis 500 wins in just three starts. He has an average starting position of 5.3 and an average finishing position of 3.3 while never finishing outside the top-10. Add to that the fact Montoya has led in each of his 500 mile starts and completed 98 percent of combined laps, and Montoya is easily the favorite for this weekends 500 miler at Pocono.

The domination of Montoya’s 500 mile races held true at Pocono in the 2014 season. He set a new one lap qualifying record (223.920mph) to start on pole, led 45 of the 200 laps and went on to win, beating his teammate Helio Castroneves by 2.3-seconds.

"At Mid-Ohio, the race was playing out perfectly for us until the last caution," said the Colombian. "It is what it is, but we know that we can go to Pocono and win the race."

For the second time in his career, Montoya leads the championship with two races left. In 1999, he led with two to go and went on to win his first Indy car title.

"The best way to earn points is winning, and we can only control what we do, not what others do," said Montoya. "It's unfortunate that we have given back some points over the last few races. Our results at Iowa and Mid-Ohio weren't anything that we could control. The No. 2 Verizon Chevy team gave me good cars and we had ourselves in decent positions to have good finishes."

The only statistic that is not on Montoya’s side is the way championships have ended for Penske drivers in recent years. Since 2008, Team Penske has led the championship with two races to go six times, and only Will Power came away with the Astor Cup last year.

Since the first Indy car race at Pocono in 1971, six race winners went on to win the championship. Although Team Penske has won at Pocono eight times, with the top-10 in points still mathematically eligible for the championship, Penske knows the title is still anyone’s game.

"It's going to be right down to the wire," said Roger Penske, owner of Montoya's car and those of fellow championship contenders Castroneves and ower. "Dixon is very good out there. Rahal is on a bit of a roll right now. We just have to keep our head on, and I think Montoya is the kind of guy you want on your driver's team when it comes down to a fight."

Eric Lawrence is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. You can follow him on Twitter at @TheRic5150.