United SportsCar: Kaffer, Pumpelly Fastest In Practice 2 At VIR

After topping Practice 1 earlier on Friday, Pierre Kaffer was able to keep the No. 62 Ferrari F458 on top of the timesheet in the second practice session of the GT-only Oak Tree Grand Prix weekend.

GT Le Mans

Kaffer, of Germany, improved upon his best lap from the practice session earlier in the day on Friday, putting up a 1:43.138 in Practice 2 to earn the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari F458 its spot atop the timesheet once again.

Patrick Pilet and Earl Bamber in the Nos. 911 and 912 Porsche North America Porsche 911 RSR entries, respectively, rounded out the top-three in Practice 2, with Pilet just 0.072-seconds behind the Ferrari.

Rounding out the top-five of the final Friday session were the two BMW Team RLL BMW Z4 GT3 cars with the No. 24 of John Edwards and Lucas Luhr quickest between the pair.

The pair of Corvette C7.Rs of Corvette Racing, surprisingly, were seventh and eighth quickest behind the No. 17 Team Falken Tire Porsche between them and the BMWs in sixth - putting the Corvettes at the bottom of the GTLM field. Although they weren't futher up on the timesheet, even the slowest of the two, the No. 4, was within a second (-0.903) of Kaffer's best lap in the Ferrari.

GT Daytona

After Kuno Wittmer topped Practice 1 earlier in the day for the GTD category, it was Spencer Pumpelly in the No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT America who was quickest in the afternoon session with a fastest lap of 1:48.128.

After also being second-fastest in class in Practice 1, Markus Palttala, at the wheel of the No. 97 BMW of Turner Motorsport, was 0.273-seconds off the pace of Pumpelly.

Wittmer's lap from earlier in the day was good enough for fourth-quickest overall for the day, but the best the No. 007 TRG-AMR Aston Martin could do in Practice 2 was seventh.

Next up for the two GT classes of the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship is the final practice of the weekend, set for Saturday morning at 9:55 am ET. After that is qualifying at 4:40 pm ET.

