World Challenge: Davison, Montecalvo, Thompson Top GT/GTA/GT Cup Practice 2 At Miller

The Ford Grand Prix presented by VP Racing Fuels got underway on Friday at Miller Motorsports Park. Class by class, here's how the afternoon practice session for the GT, GTA, and GT Cup classes went.

GT

With a best lap of 1:48.922, James Davison put the No. 33 Nissan GT-R GT3 of AE Replay XD Nissan GT Academy atop the timesheet in the GT class.

Kevin Estre, at the wheel of the No. 9 McLaren 650S GT3 of K-PAX Racing, opened the session with a quick lap of 1:49.498, but Davison responded with a lap time that was a tenth-of-a-second quicker before Johnny O'Connell brought the top time down to 1:48.952 in the No. 3 Cadillac Racing Caddillac ATS-V.R GT3.

Davison then set a 1:48.922, which would hold up as the fastest lap for the remainder of the session.

O'Connell finished second quickest in the session behind Davison, followed by Guy Smith in the No. 20 Bentley Continental GT3 of Bentley Team Dyson Racing.

The top six fastest cars in the GT category in Practice 2 were all of different manufacturers.

GTA

Frankie Montecalvo topped the GTA class in the afternoon session. His best lap time came on his final lap of the practice session that saw him turn a 1:49.746 in the No. 66 Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS GT3 of DragonSpeed Racing.

Bret Curtis spent some time leading the class early on in the session, but finished second-fastest behind the wheel of the No. 32 BMW E89 Z4 GT3 of Turner Motorsport.

GT Cup

Driving the No. 11 Porsche of Bucks County entry, Colin Thompson led for the second consecutive practice session in the GT Cup category. His best lap of the session was a 1:54.336.

Behind Thompson, second-quickest in GT Cup was Alex Udell in the No. 17 Global Motorsports Group car.

Next up for the GT, GTA, and GT Cup classes is qualifying at 11:35 am ET on Saturday.

