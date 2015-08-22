World Challenge: Kozarov, Wolfe, Nixon Win TC, TCA, TCB Race 1 At Miller

The first race of the Ford Grand Prix presented by VP Racing Fuels weekend at Miller Motorsports Park was that of the TC, TCA, and TCB classes on Friday afternoon.

From the rolling start, Alex Welch, who had started third in the No. 16 HPA Motorsports VW Jetta GLI, charged into the TC lead into Turn 1, but wasn’t able to hold it as Corey Fergus in the No. 00 Motorsports Promotions Porsche Cayman grabbed the lead after starting on the outside of the front row.

Vesko Kozarov in the No. 3 Skullcandy Team Nissan Nissan Altima had qualified on pole but was forced to start seventh due to a penalty issued from Round 12 at Mid-Ohio. The local driver wasted no time at the drop of the green, quickly passing four cars and assuming third position by the middle of the opening lap.

While the battle for the lead was going on, TC championship contender Adam Poland in the No. 33 EASTEX Motorsports Mazda MX5 pulled off near the end of Lap 1 and did not finish.

In TCA, polesitter Jason Wolfe, behind the wheel of the No. 36 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Forte Koup, took the lead through Turn 1 over Patrick Seguin who started from second on the grid in the No. 39 Team Ost Racing Honda Civic Si. Through the opening lap, Wolfe’s teammate Kris Wright, in the No. 34 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Forte Koup, who had started seventh on the TCA grid, rocketed up to third. Wright earned the Optima Batteries Best Start Award for gaining four positions off of the start.

In TCB, polesitter Glenn Nixon, in the No. 58 Racing.ca Honda Fit took the lead through Turn 1. Class points leader Johan Schwartz in the No. 25 Tech Sport Racing Chevrolet Sonic, having started third, battled with Andrei Kisel in the No. 57 Racing.ca MINI Cooper, who had started second. Schwartz passed Kisel for second on Lap 2.

With one lap in the books, polesitter Ernie Francis Jr. in the No. 98 Breathless Performance Mazda MX-5 moved back up to challenge for the lead into Turn 1. Fergus defended which allowed Kozarov to further close on the lead pack. On Lap 3, it was a three-car fight for the lead also including Welch, and a lap later, Kozarov moved on Francis Jr. for second.

On Lap 5, Kozarov passed Fergus for the race lead, while John Weisberg in the No. 50 BERG Racing entry joined the battle at the front of the field.

In TCA, Wolfe had gained a two-second lead over Seguin, while Seguin gapped Wright by six seconds. Nixon, Schwartz and Kisel were nose to tail in TCB.

On Lap 6, Tony Rivera, who had started from fourth in the No. 86 Brass Monkey Racing Scion FR-S, moved back up to pass Wright for third.

Kozarov started to gap the field by Lap 7, having pulled out a three-second lead in two laps, while Francis Jr. used a lapped car as a pick to get around Fergus for second position. Welch followed in his VW, moving to third and demoting Fergus to fourth as Weisberg moved in on the Porsche driver. Welch was awarded the Invisible Glass Clean Pass of the Race for his move around Fergus.

By Lap 11, Weisberg moved around Fergus, while Kozarov managed a 3.5-second race lead. Two laps later, Francis Jr. turned up his pace, and started to take time out of the Nissan’s margin.

In TCB, Schwartz ran side-by-side with Nixon through Turn 6 and the Witchcraft section of the track finally making the pass for the lead through the Attitudes and Turns 16, 17 and 18. Schwartz was awarded the Cadillac ATS-V Move of the Race for the pass. In TCA, Wolfe maintained his lead over Seguin and Rivera.

Soon after, Schwartz’s Sonic suffered a mechanical issue and he dropped back allowing Nixon to regain the lead.

Van Svenson in the No. 2 Hack Racing Chevrolet Sonic moved into second with Nixon’s teammate Wei Lu at the wheel of the No. 58 Racing.ca MINI Cooper moving into third where he would remain to capture his first podium.

By the final lap, the TC lead margin was down to 1.3 seconds, with Kozarov winning over a charging Francis Jr. by 0.411-seconds. Welch would complete the podium in third, with Weisberg and Fergus following behind and rounding out the top-five.

Wolfe completed the flag-to-flag win after never being challenged, while Nixon took the win in TCB.

Of note, Nixon won the StopTech Brake Late Finish First Award, while Canadian Samantha Tan, driving the No. 38 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Forte Koup won the VP Racing Fuels Hard Charger Award for gaining eight positions during the race.

“It was a pretty run today and Ernie (Francis Jr.) was really coming back strong at the end,” said Kozarov. “We expected the tire degradation with the front wheel car. But it was good race and I had come through some traffic early on the start. But it went pretty clean. We don’t have that much straightaway speed, so the key to get away at the start if possible. We’ll be tuned up Saturday for the standing start now. We’ll make it happen.”

The TC, TCA and TCB drivers face Round 14 on Saturday at 10:30 am ET. Kozarov, setting the fastest lap among the TC class in Friday afternoon's race, will start from the pole while Jason Saini and Svenson will start from pole in TCA and TCB respectively.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.