United SportsCar: Auberlen Tops Practice 3 At VIR

The Oak Tree Grand Prix weekend continued on Saturday morning with the third practice session for the two GT classes of the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship.

GT Le Mans

The No. 25 BMW Z4 GTE of BMW Team RLL was the fastest car of the third practice session as Bill Auberlen set the time of 1:41.953 - now the quickest lap of the weekend thus far.

Second-fastest was the No. 911 car of Porsche North America, driven by Nick Tandy, whose best lap was 0.245 seconds slower than Auberlen. The No. 911 Porsche had some drama during the session when Tandy went out and was hit by Markus Palttala in the No. 97 GTD BMW upon re-entry in pit lane. Still, the car's best time was set after that incident.

BMW Team RLL's strong performance was completed by the No. 24 car going third quickest in the session, as Lucas Luhr set a lap time of 1:42.216, 0.263-seconds behind Auberlen and 0.018 behind Tandy. Yesterday's fastest car, the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari was fourth-fastest. Giancarlo Fisichella set its fastest lap time, 0.429 seconds behind the session-leading lap by Auberlen.

GT Daytona

The No. 48 Audi A8 LMS of Paul Miller Racing was the fastest of the GTD class with Christopher Haase lapping a 1:47.450.

Andy Lally in the No. 44 Porsche of Magnus Racing was second-fastest, 0.063 seconds behind Haase. Third-fastest was Markus Palttala in the No. 97 BMW of Turner Motorsport, 0.115 seconds behind the class leader. The No. 97 BMW suffered minor damage in the aforementioned incident with the No. 911 GTLM Porsche and did not continue the session.

Next up for the GT-only TUDOR Championship weekend is qualifying at 4:40 pm ET.

Kalle Tyynelä is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @FINdyCar.