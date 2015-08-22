IndyCar: Castroneves Leads Penske 1-2-3 In Pocono Qualifying

Qualifications for Sunday's ABC Supply 500 began under perfect weather conditions at Pocono Raceway.

Ed Carpenter of CFH Racing was the first to make a qualifying attempt. His lap of 216.315 mph was a significant increase over his practice times from the morning session but still much slower than the fast times set by the top of the field.

Team Penske driver Will Power had a two lap average speed of 220.398 to take the provisional pole. He said he was happy with his two consistent laps and is pleased with his time considering he was second to qualify.

Nazareth, Pennsylvania native Sage Karam was second-quickest in the morning practice session, however his average speed during his qualifying run of 216.401 mph is much slower than the speeds he ran earlier today in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. He was not happy with his qualifying attempt, stating that the car had too much understeer.

The second Team Penske driver to qualify, Simon Pagenaud, drove his Chevrolet to a two lap average of 220.485 mph, bumping his teammate Power from the provisional pole with the quick lap.

Ganassi driver Charlie Kimball who led morning practice had a violent crash during his qualifying attempt as he spun and hit the Turn 3. The car went airborne and hit the catch fence at the exit of the final turn of the Tricky Triangle. He quickly opened his visor and gave a thumbs up, indicating that he was not seriously injured. Kimball will start from the back of the field tomorrow in a back-up car.

After a 48-minute delay to repair the fence following the Kimball incident, Carlos Munoz went out for his qualifying attempt. His average speed of 219.831 mph was, at the time, good enough provisionally for the outside of the second row.

Points leader and defending race winner Juan Pablo Montoya made a mistake through Turn 1 during his qualiying run, causing his first lap to be extremely slow. His speed of 217.194 mph placed him on the outside of the sixth row with several more drivers to qualify after him.

The final Penske car to make its attempt was that of Helio Castroneves. He was able to bump his teammate Pagenaud down from the top to put himself on provisional pole - where he would remain through the final few drivers making their attempts, who happened to be the two biggest championship contenders of Graham Rahal and Scott Dixon.

The two-time winner (and winner of the last 500-mile race) Rahal averaged 220.118 mph, good enough for the inside of the third row.

The final qualifier, Scott Dixon, had a two-lap average of 218.969 mph, putting him back on the sixth row.

Stefano Coletti did not make a qualifying attempt after he had a small crash in the morning practice session.

Championship leader Montoya, after his poor attempt, will start 19th in Sunday's 500-mile race. He has not started from that far back on a grid since he won the Indianapolis 500.

Other than the poor starting position Montoya will have, Team Penske qualified much better than the four-car fleet of Ganassi; Dixon, Kanaan, Karam and Kimball will start 11th, 12th, 20th and 23rd, respectively.

The final practice for the ABC Supply 500 will take place at 5:30 pm ET Saturday evening.

Cathy Shumaker is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section.