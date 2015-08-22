World Challenge: Kozarov And Wolfe Win Again In TC, TCA; Schwartz Wins TCB

Vesko Kozarov and Jason Wolfe won their second consecutive races in TC and TCA respectively while Johan Schwartz scored his ninth win of the season in the TCB class.

John Weisberg in the No. 50 BERG Racing Mazda MX-5 was on the TC pole as the lights went out on the standing start. The Mazda had a good getaway from the line, but Alex Welch in the No. 16 HPA Motorsports VW Jetta GLI challenged Weisberg on the inside entering Turn 1, while Ernie Francis Jr. in the No. 98 Breathless Performance Mazda MX5 flew around on the outside, taking the lead as the field exited the first turn.

Behind them, Friday's winner Kozarov in the No. 3 Nissan Altima of Skullcandy Team Nissan was forced to start last after a post-race technical infraction from Round 13. Kozarov was on the move as well, going from eighth to fourth in the opening set of corners and continuing to advance early.

Championship contender Adam Poland, meanwhhile, in the No. 33 EASTEX Motorsports Mazda MX-5 pulled off the track with an apparent coolant hose issue.

In TCA, Patrick Seguin, behind the wheel of the No. 39 Team OST Racing Honda Civic Si took the lead over Wolfe in the No. 36 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Forte Koup and Emilee Tominovich in the No. 72 Compass360 Racing Honda Civic Si.

TCA polesitter and 2008 Rookie-of-the-Year Jason Saini, driving the No. 23 Tech Sport Racing Mazda RX-8 encountered issues and fell back to ninth.

In TCB, the opening laps saw a battle at the front between Friday's winner Glenn Nixon in the No. 58 Racing.ca Honda Fit, Schwartz driving the No. 25 Tech Sport Chevrolet Sonic, and Andrei Kisel behind the wheel of the No. 57 Racing.ca MINI Cooper.

By the second lap, Kozarov was still on the move in TC, getting past Welch for second and setting his sights on Francis Jr. and the race lead. In TCB, Schwartz would move on Nixon for first into Turn 1 on Lap 2 as the three TCB leaders would continue to battle for the lead.

On Lap 3, Wolfe moved his Kia around Seguin’s Honda for the TCA lead.

A lap later, Kozarov’s Nissan was challenging Francis Jr., making the move for the lead on Lap 4 and pulling a gap to take the eventual race win. In TCA Wolfe and Seguin ran nose-to-tail battling, while Schwartz was leading an entertaining race in TCB over Kisel and Nixon, with Nixon moving ahead of his teammate on Lap 9 into second and looking to challenge Schwartz.

While Kozarov led Francis Jr., one of the best battles in the race was for fourth, as Corey Fergus in the No. 00 Motorsports Promotions Porsche Cayman found his way by Weisberg.

On Lap 12, Kris Wright of the No. 34 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Forte Koup moved into third in TCA, with Tony Rivera in the No. 86 Brass Monkey Racing Scion FR-S in fourth and Tominovich in fifth. Rivera moved past Wright two laps later to take third place.

Fergus and Weisberg would meanwhile follow nose-to-tail in fourth and fifth in TC until Lap 16, when they caught Welch's VW who was running third.

On Lap 17, Fergus made a move for third on Welch, but Fergus ran out of track and Weisberg capitalized to take fourth, demoting Fergus back to fifth. Later in the lap, Weisberg and Welch would make contact coming onto the front straight. Weisberg’s Mazda would spin and continue, while Welch held onto third ahead of Fergus for the remainder of the lap. Fergus' Porsche would find its way by for the final podium spot a lap later, earning him the Cadillac ATS-V Move of the Race for the pass, with Welch finishing fourth and Weisberg completing the top-five.

In TCA, Wolfe edged Seguin for the victory with Rivera in third.

In TCB, Schwartz would hold on for the race win with Nixon second ahead of Joey Jordan in the No. 47 Protomotive Corksport Mazda 2 who finished third after charging through the field.

“I got another good start,” said Kozarov. “It was a little entertaining in the early laps but all went smoothly. We cleaned up the car pretty well last night and I thought the car was really tuned up for this morning’s race."

The winner of the second of two TC races at Miller thus far this weekend also said that the race this afternoon will be more difficult in the hotter conditions.

Next up for the TC, TCA and TCB classes is their third and final race of the weekend at 6:30 pm ET.

